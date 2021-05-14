CryptoCurrencyWire to Support AIBC UAE Summit as an Official NewsWire and Media Sponsor

NEW YORK, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CryptoCurrencyWire (“CCW”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company part of the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), today announces that it will collaborate with SiGMA Group on the occasion of the upcoming AIBC UAE Summit . The conference, set to be held on May 25-26 at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City Hotel located in Dubai, U.A.E, will bring together key companies and individuals from the converging sectors of AI, blockchain, IoT, and quantum tech to discuss and share the future of emerging tech. CCW has been named as an official newswire for the event in addition to being designated as an official media sponsor for the AIBC summit.



Renowned for its position as one of the globe’s leading events for blockchain, AI, crypto and other emerging technologies, the AIBC UAE Summit has quickly become a favorite on the world circuit for emerging tech conferences and expos, routinely bringing together an elite selection of delegates, policymakers and thought leaders from across the world. Designed to expound on topics that interest everyone from expert tech leaders to CTOs and developers, the AIBC conference will bring together some of the best in the business to present on the products and solutions shaping the future of the industry.

This year’s hybrid event will feature a twin-track conference and workshop series for delegates to attend over the course of the two-day conference. Attendees will be able to participate in a variety of informative discussions on topics such as “Regulation & Compliance,” “DeFi & Fintech Future Trends,” and “Emerging Tech & AI Integration.” There will also be a series of workshops designed to impart valuable technical skills, including “NFTs Workshop,” “Blockchain Training” and “Dev Tech Talk.”

IBN and CCW will work in conjunction with one another to leverage their extensive array of corporate communications solutions to increase recognition for conference participants who are seeking to enhance visibility before investors, journalists, consumers and the public. Effective brand awareness strategies offered by CCW includes wire-grade press release to announce event details, multiple full-length articles with amplified article syndication across CCW’s 5,000+ strategic distribution partners as well as featured placements of the event on both IBN and CCW event pages along with a site-wide banner on the CCW website.

“We are delighted to be working with the SiGMA team,” said Jonathan Keim, Director of Communications for CryptoCurrencyWire. “This conference will feature some of the blockchain industry’s greatest innovations on display, with some of the sector’s most outstanding businesses and players in attendance, all of which makes this a standout event in the blockchain space and well worth attending.”

In addition to CryptoCurrencyWire’s widespread dissemination of articles and press releases, InvestorBrandNetwork is set to provide social media coverage of the virtual event. Collectively among its 50+ investor-oriented brands, the network now has more than 2 million likes and followers across a variety of platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

“We are pleased to be collaborating with CryptoCurrencyWire as we broadly extend the digital coverage of this month’s conference,” stated Nikolai Bonello Jenkins “Through our collaboration with InvestorBrandNetwork and CryptoCurrencyWire, the team believes we are well positioned to provide exceptional exposure and value to our presenters and attendees.”

To find out more about the conference and register, visit the event’s official website at https://aibc.world/events/uae/general-info/

About AIBC UAE Summit

AIBC UAE will take place on the 25th to 26th of this month in the emirate of Dubai. The event, which is held at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City, will bring together key brands and individuals from the converging sectors of AI, blockchain, IoT, Quantum Tech to discuss and shape the future of emerging tech. It is one of the leading events globally for blockchain, AI, crypto, and other emerging technologies, and gathers together an elite selection of delegates, policymakers and thought leaders from across the globe. Such international support and interest have helped propel AIBC Summit become a favorite on the world circuit for emerging tech conferences and expos.

This luxury, progressive location in the UAE is fast becoming a major hub for large-scale events. With vaccination rollouts moving fast, and connections to all major tech hubs in the industry, Dubai is an ideal meeting point for Europe and Asia to come together.

