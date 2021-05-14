Global Submarine Cable Systems Market to Reach $24 Billion by 2027

New York, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Submarine Cable Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033023/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 9.7% over the period 2020-2027. Power Cables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.1% CAGR and reach US$14.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Communication Cables segment is readjusted to a revised 10.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR
- The Submarine Cable Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.8% and 8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.9% CAGR.
- Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
- Fujitsu Limited
- Hawaiki Cable Limited
- Huawei Marine Networks Co., Limited
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- NEC Corporation
- Nexans SA
- Nokia Corporation
- Prysmian Group
- Subcom, LLC
- Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.
