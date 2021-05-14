Regarding the ownership rights of part of Ignitis Gamyba‘s shares and transfer of money for shareholders

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Company) informs that due to high volume of manual work the transfer of money for the shares of AB “Ignitis Gamyba” (hereinafter – Ignitis Gamyba) held by minority shareholders will be delayed.

This means that following the decision of Vilnius District Court (hereinafter – the Court) of 30 April 2021, managers of securities accounts on 13 May have not transferred money for the shares of Ignitis Gamyba held by minority shareholders in their personal securities accounts, as the Company announced. The Company will announce about completed transfer of money in a separate notice.

As announced on 30 April 2021 ( link ), the Court has made a decision to approve the Company’s statement on the establishment and recognition of a fact of legal significance that 11,113,442 units of 11,688,245 units of unsold shares during the mandatory buyout of shares of Ignitis Gamyba are the property of the Company and obliged the securities accounts’ managers to make records of the transfer of the rights of ownership to the Company.

The Court decision on the remaining shares of Ignitis Gamyba, the holders of which are deceased, has yet to be made, information about the judicial proceedings in this case is published on the Company’s website ( link ).

