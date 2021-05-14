The global phase change material market is estimated at US$ xx million in 2020

New York, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Phase Change Materials Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06072257/?utm_source=GNW

However, there is still a role to be played by specialist phase change material manufacturers, particularly those that offers customized phase change material products & services.



This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect your industry. Access this report today.



How this report will benefit you



Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.



In this brand new 528-page you will receive 459 tables and 322 figures-all unavailable elsewhere The 528-page report provides clear detailed insight into the Global Phase Change Material Market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.



By ordering and reading our brand-new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.



Report Scope:

. Revenue and growth forecasts from 2021 to 2031 for the Global Phase Change Material market.

. Revenue and growth forecasts from 2021 to 2031 for the Global Phase Change Material Market by type:

. Organic

. Inorganic

. Bio-based

. Others

. Revenue and growth forecasts from 2021 to 2031 for the Global Phase Change Material Market by Product Type:

. Paraffin

. Salt Hydrates

. Fatty Acids

. Eutectic Salts

. Revenue and growth forecasts from 2021 to 2031 for the Global Phase Change Material Market by Application:

. Construction

. Mechanical

. Cold Storage & Packaging

. Thermal Energy Storage

. Electronics

. Textiles

. Others

. Revenue and growth forecasts from 2021 to 2031 for the leading national markets:

. United States

. Canada

. Mexico

. Germany

. France

. United Kingdom

. Spain

. Switzerland

. Italy

. Rest of Europe

. Japan

. China

. India

. Australia

. Singapore

. Rest of Asia Pacific

. Africa

. UAE

. Saudi Arabia

. Rest of Middle East & Africa

. Brazil

. Argentina

. Rest of Latin America



Profiles of the leading Phase Change Material manufacturing organizations:

. Advansa B.V.

. AI Technology, Inc.

. Parker Chomerics

. Climator Sweden AB

. Croda International Plc

. Csafe Global

. Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

. Phase Change Material Products Ltd.

. Rubitherm Technologies

. Shenzhen Aochuan Technology Co. Ltd.

. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

. INSOLCORP, Inc.

. Salca BV

. Beyond Industries (China) Limited

. Boyd Corporation, Encapsys, LLC

. Honeywell International, Inc.

. Sasol

. Cryopak

. Datum Phase Change Limited

. Microtek Laboratories, Inc.

. Phase Change Solutions, Inc.

. Outlast Technologies LLC

. Climator Sweden AB

. PureTemp LLC

. Pluss Advanced Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

. Cold Chain Technologies.



The content of each profile differs, depending on the organization. In general, a profile gives the following information:

. Overview of the company’s phase change material products & services

. Analysis of recent financial performance-annual revenue of the companies

. Assessment of developments-activities, acquisitions, production capacity, deals, new service offerings and collaborations



Key Questions Answered by This Report:

. Who are the leading phase change material manufacturers?

. What factors are driving and restraining the growth for leading phase change material manufacturers?

. How have the leading phase change material manufacturers performed financially in recent years?





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06072257/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________