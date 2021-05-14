Southwest Local School District, OH using GovDeals to sell assets of five decommissioned schools

HARRISON, Ohio, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Southwest Local School District in Harrison, OH has selected GovDeals, a leading online auction marketplace for government agencies and educational institutions, to offer their surplus equipment for sale. The district joins more than 14,000 sellers who use GovDeals to help power the Circular Economy by selling valuable surplus items online to more than 1 million qualified buyers registered with GovDeals.



Southwest Local School District will be decommissioning a total of 5 school buildings around their district, and they plan to offer lots containing the entire contents of the classrooms within these schools. The classroom auctions will consist of desks, chairs, books, bookshelves, filing cabinets, rolling carts and various other school equipment. In addition to the classroom auctions, potential buyers can also place bids on other items around the schools including cafeteria and kitchen equipment, exercise equipment, grandstands and bleachers. Some auctions included are:

“We have a lot of great school and cafeteria equipment still in good condition that could be used by daycares, churches, schools and other community members or groups. “said Adam Lohbeck, Director of Business Operations for Southwest Local School District. GovDeals supports its seller’s sustainability goals by helping them extend the life of their assets, with a focus on zero waste through reuse and recycling.

The district’s auctions will take place from May 14th until May 24th with full asset removal instructions available on each auction page. All auctions are open to the public; in order to bid, future buyers must first create an account and complete the free and easy registration form. New bidder registration can be completed at GovDeals.com/Register.

About GovDeals and Liquidity Services, Inc.

GovDeals is a marketplace of Liquidity Services. Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) operates the world’s largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $8.5 Billion of completed transactions, more than 3.8 million registered buyers and 15,000 corporate and government sellers. We support clients’ sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste and carbon emissions, and defer products from landfills. Through our vital mission of Building a Better Future For Surplus we’ve played an integral role in many of our clients’ zero-waste initiatives and worked with corporations, federal and municipal government agencies to pioneer some of the largest green initiatives to date, deferring billions of pounds of surplus assets from landfills.