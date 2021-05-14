New York, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "India Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market (API) Outlook to 2027 A Comparative Analysis China vs India" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020289/?utm_source=GNW





Over the past few decades, due to rising domestic production costs, India’s dependence on imports of pharmaceuticals ingredients has increased. Cost of production of API and Intermediaries in India is almost 20-30% higher than China therefore pharmaceutical companies prefer to import the API instead of producing domestically.



In the country there are around 1500 API manufacturing plants and these industries account for 8-10% of India’s over INR 13.3 trillion pharmaceutical market. In India most of API manufacturing industries are primarily based in Hyderabad and Ahmedabad.



The supply chain disruption in 2020 led by the novel coronavirus has highlighted the loopholes in the drug supply chain in the global market wherein there is high dependency found over one country.



The report titled "India Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market (API) Outlook to 2027 – A Comparative Analysis China vs India" assess current state of india pharmaceuticals industry including bulk drugs production and supply of drugs and vaccines to other parts of the world. The report discuss India API market performance in detail covering market revenue and future outlook, scope for API production in domestic market and regulatory measures taken by the government. Report also highlights major macro economy and micro economy trends prevailing in the industry.



Report answers key areas listed below:



The study helps to understand positioning of India in API and Intermediaries market.



It assess healthcare and pharmaceuticals market in India and further scope of development.



The study evaluates present market scenario API Market in India and future outlook and assess the impact of internal and external factors over the present as well as the future market performance.



To comprehend the key policies and regulations which are influencing the market shifts and major factors restrict the development.



The study evaluate India vs China API market and opportunities for India to become self-reliant.



Note: The report doesnot offer Company profiling and competitive assessment

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020289/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________