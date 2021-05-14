WOODFINE MANAGEMENT CORP. Update on Distribution through Vector Casa de Bolsa, S.A. de C.V.

NEW YORK, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOODFINE MANAGEMENT CORP., acting as agent for Woodfine Capital Projects Inc. (the “Parent Company”) and sub-agent for Woodfine Professional Centres Limited Partnership (the “Canadian LP”), announces further to the company’s press releases dated August 8, 2019, January 23, 2020, and June 18, 2020, that Vector Casa de Bolsa, S.A. de C.V. (“Vector”), has amended the termination date outlined by the ratified memorandum of understanding from September 16, 2020, to November 15, 2021.



As outlined in the previous releases, investments will be made through a registered security of an authorized vehicle.

In return for attaining a target aggregate investment, the Parent Company will issue bonus shares to Vector, or the entity that Vector chooses, up to a maximum of 18% of issued capital on completion of the minimum closing determined for each of the investments above.

Referral fees

Payable by the issuers are referral fees of 6% in respect of the sale of units in the Canadian LP, and 10% in respect of the sale of shares in the Parent Company.

United States and other securities laws

The shares and units outlined in this release have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or applicable exemption from registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy. There will be no sale of shares or units in any province, state, or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under applicable securities laws and regulations.

CONTACT FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Mathew Woodfine

Chief Operating Officer

Woodfine Management Corp.

7 World Trade Center, 46th Floor

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

+1 212-210-6832

info@woodfine.co

www.woodfine.co