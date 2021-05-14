The material handling leasing and financing market was valued at USD 44.63 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 56.61 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period(2021 - 2026)

New York, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Material Handling Leasing and Financing Industry in the United States - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06039509/?utm_source=GNW

9% in 2018, marking the strongest annual growth since 2012.

- Additionally, the trade war, which has a significant impact on the prices of industrial goods, may eventually weaken the purchasing power of consumers and small businesses. Thus, this may open new opportunities for the leasing and financing companies.

- Reasons, such as technological advancements and avoiding obsolescence, are likely to become top priorities of capital spending in the region, which again leads to the emergence of leasing and other financing options as more viable solutions instead of buying.

- Moreover, the government-imposed tariffs on Chinese goods worth around USD 60 billion, belonging to the aerospace, information and communication technology, and machinery industries, among others, had a ripple effect on the entire material handling equipment supply chain.



Key Market Trends

Small and New Businesses to Drive the Market Growth



- According to the National Retail Federation(NRF), US retail sales are expected to rise between 3.8% and 4.4% to more than USD 3.8 trillion in 2019. With such high activities expected in the next few years in the US e-commerce and warehousing markets, the country may provide significant scope for material handling equipment.

- The estimates validated by the study conducted on ELFA members indicated that of all the material investments made by new businesses in 2018, 5% was for manufacturing/industrial equipment and 4% was material handling related.

- The estimates validated by the study conducted on ELFA members indicated that of all the material investments made by new businesses in 2018, 5% was for manufacturing/industrial equipment and 4% was material handling related.

- Small and new businesses, which form a considerable portion of businesses involved in leasing and financing activities, registered an all-time high in 2018, owing to reasons, such as changes in economic policies, tax cuts, and regulatory reforms. However, with many small business owners being squeezed by the already tight labor market in the United States, the opportunity to grow in the market came by choosing different financing options.



Increase in the Number of Warehouses to Drive the Market Growth



- During 2016-2017, the surging demand in online shopping has led to a shortage of warehouses in the United States. According to the Journal of Commerce, the industrial vacancy rate was valued at 5.3% during the period, which is a 17-year low.

- Therefore, the expansion in industrial real estate construction is expected over the next several years, owing to the demand for industrial warehouses. This may further benefit firms that lease or finance construction equipment and materials handling equipment.

- Currently, the country has more than 9.1 billion square feet of warehousing space, according to a real estate firm, CBRE. With high e-commerce activities and the rise in the number of warehouses to accommodate the demand, material handling manufacturers have been registering increasing revenues.

- Currently, the country has more than 9.1 billion square feet of warehousing space, according to a real estate firm, CBRE. With high e-commerce activities and the rise in the number of warehouses to accommodate the demand, material handling manufacturers have been registering increasing revenues.



Competitive Landscape

The material handling leasing and financing market is highly competitive owing to the presence of many small and large players operating in domestic as well as in the international markets, The market appears to be moderately concentrated with major players adopting strategies like product innovation and partnerships. Some of the major players in the market are CIT Group, Inc., DLL Finance LLC, Crest Capital LLC, BB&T Corporation among others.



- July 2018 - CIT Group announced that it is creating a new Logistics Finance unit within its Capital Equipment Finance business to provide expanded leasing and financing solutions to all stages of the supply chain. The logistics equipment category broadly includes agriculture, manufacturing, production, packaging, assembly, materials handling, warehousing, support assets, and transportation.

- May 2019 - UniCarriers America, one of the top material handling equipment manufacturers, collaborated with DLL to provide its dealers a private financial program, UniCarriers Capital. The program is funded and administered by DLL and will support all UniCarriers forklift models, including the newly-added Rocla automated guided vehicles (AGVs). The program supports dealers located in the United States, Canada, Mexico and is expanding into Central and South America.



