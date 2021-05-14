The North America liquid hand soap market was valued at USD 1,642.35 million in 2020 and is projected to witness a CAGR of 3.52 % during the forecast period (2021 - 2026)

New York, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Liquid Hand Soap Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030511/?utm_source=GNW





Moreover, sighting the rising demand for liquid hand soap and other hand hygiene products, market players are rapidly investing in introducing liquid hand wash solutions with quick action against viruses, bacteria, and pathogens. Increasing government regulations to prevent outbreaks is likely to propel liquid hand soap market share.



The North American liquid hand soap has witnessed a shift in consumer preference toward hand hygiene products, such as liquid hand soap. In addition, increasing demand for health and wellness products, owing to the rise in communicable diseases, has increased the demand for hand hygiene products.



Liquid hand soaps have largely preferred over the normal hand soap as consumers perceive it to be more effective and convenient to use, hence propelling the market growth.



Key Market Trends

Consumer Inclination Toward Personal Hygiene Coupled With Government Initiatives



The demand for personal hygiene, especially hand hygiene products, is expected to rise further in the coming days due to the growing awareness among consumers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. People have become more conscious about cleanliness, hygiene, and keeping themselves and their environment germ-free.



As a result, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention survey, during the pandemic, the US adults were more likely to remember to wash their hands after coughing, sneezing, or blowing their noses as compared to a similar survey in 2019. Thus, such survey results indicate fruitful market growth during the forecast period.



In support of the rising awareness regarding hand hygiene, government bodies across the region have taken various initiatives in order to reduce the diseases which may get in with human hand touch. For instance, the government of the United States has launched a new global initiative called “Hand Hygiene for All” in partnership with the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and the World Health Organization (WHO).



Increasing Consumption of Liquid Hand Soap Pouches (Refil)



Increasing consumer awareness toward health & hygiene practices and rapid penetration in the market is likely to foster the liquid hand soap market demand. Consumers are rapidly adopting liquid pouch solutions owing to their economical and easy to carry nature. These products are popular as anti-bacterial soaps, which greatly impact increasing penetration and adoption among consumers.



Manufacturers are rapidly shifting toward pouch packaging as it offers distinctive shapes when placed on the shelves, thus attracting consumers and promoting impulse buying. Additionally, increasing investment in marketing and branding initiatives is likely to boost refill based liquid hand soap market share.



Competitive Landscape

With a huge presence and wide distribution network in the region, key players, like Colgate-Palmolive Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, and SC Johnson & Son Inc. dominate the North American liquid hand soap market. ?Moreover, the market studied is competitive in nature, as it consists of many public and private players. The companies offer diversified product portfolios, which include factors, such as different scented liquid hand soaps, animal-free tested products, paraben-free products, and an infusion of plant-based ingredients.



The companies have invested heavily in their R&D sectors to launch innovative products in the market and tap into the ongoing interest of the consumers in sustainable liquid hand soaps in North America.?



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030511/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________