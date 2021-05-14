New York, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Middle East and Africa Animal-Based Meat and Dairy Products Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030510/?utm_source=GNW



Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, processed meat sales are expected to be driven by frozen variants across the region due to the associated convenience in handling, storing, and preparing. According to SADAFCO, since March 2020, the novel Coronavirus and its associated restrictions have had a mixed effect on businesses. Though there is a significant rise in the demand for dairy products, ice-cream is not considered an essential commodity. In Saudi Arabia, the trade with Australia has been strained after a small coronavirus cluster emerged at a meat factory in the Australian state of Victoria, which was eventually due to cruise ship infections.



Over the medium term, the market is expected to be driven by the rising health consciousness among the consumers who actively seek protein-rich food products. Moreover, factors, such as increasing government-run health and wellness campaigns designed to combat obesity and related problems (diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, and high cholesterol), encourage consumers to purchase healthier products, which is directly fueling the dairy market.?



The demand for meat has been continuously fulfilled through imports over the years. Thus, the regular imports from partner countries (which have been ensuring the quality standards) are anticipated to drive the market in the near future. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are the two largest importers of whole milk powder, butter, and cheese. The major initiatives taken by the government to stimulate imports include a reduction in tariffs, import subsidies, and (subsidized) state trading and distribution.



Key Market Trends

Surging Demand For Processed Meat Products



Convenience is the key factor driving the growth of RTE meat consumption in the region, along with the increasing disposable income and a rise in the number of working women. Furthermore, due to the technological innovations in the food industry, the range of convenience food has expanded to chilled, frozen, and shelf-stable, microwave-able, prepared-mixes, thereby promoting the market for frozen and meat products in Middle East & Africa. Ready-to-eat meat gradually emerged as one of the fastest-growing segments in the packaged and produced food market due to increasing purchasing power, progressing lifestyle, and changing consumer patterns that encourage healthy eating. Furthermore, consumers have been inclined toward convenient food products, such as ready meals, owing to their instant nature, i.e., lesser preparation time and easy handling. Moreover, due to busy and hectic lifestyles, consumers are demanding dishes that can be prepared and served quickly and eaten on-the-go. The availability of options containing protein-rich red meat satisfy the breakfast needs of the consumers. Moreover, the advancements in freezing technologies, innovative refrigerator displays in supermarkets, and better and faster supply chain solutions are responsible for the increasing consumption and the growing demand for frozen meat. However, in the case of processed meat, the potential threat of contamination at various stages of transportation, handling, and processing poses a greater risk of food-borne diseases, as these products contain a high initial microbial load. This situation certainly demands manufacturers to be more cautious and determined to provide top-notch quality products to consumers, considering the segment’s growing appeal.



Rising Trade of Dairy Products In The Region



In the Middle East & Africa, countries, like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait, have a magnanimous demand for dairy products. They are dependent on imports from other countries to satiate their demand. Thus, the region is engaged in several trade deals with the major dairy product-producing countries over the years. The region is witnessing the establishment of new bonds to meet the consumer demands for high-quality dairy products. According to the International Trade Centre (ITC), Iraq is the largest importer of fermented dairy products from Kuwait, followed by Saudi Arabia and Qatar, accounting for 18,043 metric ton or 99.7% of Kuwait’s export share of fermented dairy products in 2018. According to the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC), the Middle East is the second-largest importer of Brazilian dairy products after South America. Furthermore, butter and cheese are the other major dairy products imported to the Middle East & Africa, with Saudi Arabia and Egypt being the major importers. The rising dairy imports in the region imply the growing consumption of dairy products, boosting the growth of the market studied.



Competitive Landscape

The Middle Eastern animal-based meat and the dairy market is competitive in nature and the major players in the market, including Sadafco, Ghadeer Dairy Co., National Food Products Company LLC, and BRF SA, hold a significant share of the market studied. These players focus on leverage opportunities posed by emerging markets to expand their product portfolio so that they can cater to the requirements for various product segments, especially the snacking category. Moreover, these global companies are merging with the local animal-based meat and dairy market products companies to leverage these companies’ brand value and distribution and supply chain. Some of the leading dairy products of the company include Almarai Fresh Yogurt, Almarai Greek Yogurt, Almarai Fresh Date Milk, and Cream, among others. Moreover, the market depicts a wide presence of unorganized butchers and meat shops catering to the market on a domestic level.



