Abaxx Technologies Inc. Announces Closing of $24.7M Bought Deal Financing Including Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option, Listing of Warrants, and Insider Participation

TORONTO, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abaxx Technologies Inc., (ABXX:NEO)(ABXXF:OTCQB) (“Abaxx” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal financing (the “Offering”).

The Company issued a total of 6,506,585 units (the “Units”) on a bought deal basis, at an offering price of C$3.80 per Unit (the “Offering Price”), which includes 848,685 Units issued pursuant to the exercise of an over-allotment option, in full, for gross proceeds of approximately C$24.72 million. Each Unit consists of one common share (a “Common Share”) in the capital of the Company and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole Common Share purchase warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of C$5.10 for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering towards its Singapore clearinghouse and exchange operations, including obtaining regulatory approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore, and for general corporate and working capital purposes.

The Offering was co-led by Cormark Securities Inc. and BMO Capital Markets, together with Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Raymond James Ltd. (collectively the “Underwriters”). In connection with the Offering, the Company paid the Underwriters a cash commission of 6% of the aggregate gross proceeds raised from the Offering, subject to a cash commission equal to 3% in respect of sales to members of a president’s list, such sales to president’s list members not to exceed C$8,600,000.

“We welcome our newest institutional investors and thank them for their vote of confidence,” said Abaxx Chief Executive Officer, Josh Crumb. “Following this financing we have successfully positioned ourselves for the commercial launch of a regulated commodity futures exchange and clearing house, backed by a robust technological infrastructure. I have personally invested in the current funding round, and we at Abaxx are even more optimistic to have been so well received by both traditional and institutional financial participants, in particular Singapore-based investors, accounting for over one quarter of the base subscription. We look forward to providing further business updates in the near-term as we move forward towards our 2021 Abaxx Commodity Exchange launch in Singapore, providing the global market important new price signals and risk management tools for the great energy transition.”

In connection with the Offering, the Company’s Warrants have been approved for listing on the Aequitas NEO Exchange Inc. and are expected to commence trading on or about May 19, 2021 under the symbol ABXX.WT. The Warrants were issued pursuant to a warrant indenture dated May 14, 2021 between the Company and Computershare Trust Company of Canada (the “Warrant Indenture”). A copy of the Warrant Indenture is available under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Certain officers and directors of the Company (collectively, the "Participating Insiders") participated in the Offering and acquired an aggregate of 200,000 Units pursuant to the Offering. The participation of the Participating Insiders in the Offering constitutes a "related party transaction", as such term is defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Shareholders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), and would require the Company to receive minority shareholder approval for, and obtain a formal valuation for the subject matter of, the transaction in accordance with MI 61-101, prior to the completion of such transaction. However, in completing the Offering, the Company has relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101, in each case on the basis that the fair market value of the Participating Insiders' participation in the Offering does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101. The Company did not file a material change report more than 21 days before the closing date of the Offering (the "Closing Date") due to the limited time between the launch date of the Offering and the Closing Date.

About Abaxx Technologies

Abaxx is a development stage financial software company that has created proprietary technological infrastructure for both global commodity exchanges and the digital marketplace. The company’s formative technology increases transaction velocity, data security, and facilitates improved risk management for the majority owned, Abaxx Singapore Pte. Ltd. (“ACX”, “Abaxx Commodity Exchange”, or “Abaxx.Exchange”) - a commodity futures exchange that is seeking final regulatory approvals as a Recognized Market Operator (“RMO”) and Approved Clearing House (“ACH”) with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (“MAS”). Abaxx is the creator and producer of the SmarterMarkets™ podcast.

For more information please visit abaxx.tech , abaxx.exchange and SmarterMarketsPod.com

