Scatec ASA: Completed share buyback for Employee Share Purchase Programme

Oslo, 14 May 2021: Reference is made to the stock exchange release by Scatec ASA ("Scatec" or the "Company") published on 12 May 2021 regarding initiation of a share buyback programme.

The Company has completed its share buyback programme. DNB Bank ASA has been engaged to carry out the buybacks on behalf of the Company pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation article 5.

The Company has acquired a total of 43,907 own shares at an average volume weighted price per share of NOK 204.4785. A report of all the transactions relating to the buy-back programme, in a detailed form and in an aggregated form is attached.

The shares acquired is used for the Company's Employee Share Purchase Programme and sold to employees.

After the acquisition and sale to employees, Scatec does not own any shares in the Company.

About Scatec ASA:

Scatec is a leading renewable power producer, delivering affordable and clean energy worldwide. As a long- term player, Scatec develops, builds, owns and operates solar, wind and hydro power plants and storage solutions. Scatec has more than 3.5 GW in operation and under construction on four continents and more than 500 employees. The company is targeting 15 GW capacity in operation or under construction by the end of 2025. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'SCATC'. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com , or connect with us on Linkedin .

This is information is made public by the Company pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation article 5, as supplemented by Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





