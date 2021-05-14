Prophet Expands Creative Offerings with New Hires

NEW YORK, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prophet, a global consultancy announced the expansion of its brand activation expertise through the hiring of Greg Erdelyi, Sarah Tosques, and Damien Peraino to enhance the firm’s creative capabilities.



The new group brings a diverse set of experienced, high-caliber, transmedia creative expertise to Prophet to develop brand and marketing ideas for clients. They will work as a cross-platform, multi-disciplinary team to develop innovative programs that can be quickly executed.

"We believe there is significant demand from clients for bold ideas, executed with speed in market," said Marisa Mulvihill, partner and global head of Prophet’s brand and activation practice.

Greg Erdelyi joins Prophet as a partner and executive creative director. He brings with him more than 20 years of experience and has worked with brands such as Johnson & Johnson, Oscar Health and Land Rover. Prior to his role at Prophet, Erdelyi held several leadership positions at agencies including J. Walter Thompson, Young & Rubicam and McCann and most recently led agency sales at the marketing-tech platform, VidMob.

Sarah Tosques, Prophet’s new associate creative director, brings both strategy and storytelling capabilities. With a fine arts background, she joins Prophet from Beekman Social and has worked at Untitled and TBWA/Chiat/Day. Her brand experience includes Spotify Premium, Oscar Health, TD Bank, PepsiCo, Accenture and Estee Lauder.

Damien Peraino joins as Prophet’s first executive producer. A seasoned integrated production leader, his award-winning work includes digital, TV and experiential. He has held similar roles at Dentsu McGarryBowen, IBM’s Resource/Ammirati and Ogilvy, working on such brands as General Motors, Kraft, Clorox, Marriott, Hershey's and BlueCross BlueShield.

This new team enables Prophet to deliver even better:

Activation concepts that deliver bold ideas to bring brand and marketing strategies to market

that deliver bold ideas to bring brand and marketing strategies to market Brand-building campaigns that shift perceptions through awareness activities

that shift perceptions through awareness activities Brand moments and experiences that build notoriety and reinforce a client’s brand strategy

that build notoriety and reinforce a client’s brand strategy Content programs and thought leadership that activates a new brand, builds authority and generates demand

"We know our clients are especially hungry for big ideas now," said Mat Zucker, senior partner and co-lead of Prophet's marketing and sales practice. "Along with our existing design and verbal capabilities, including Prophet’s digital marketing agency, Springbox, this new group is built to be a new resource for concepting, collaboration—and magic. We plan to grow this team to keep up with demand.”

About Prophet



Prophet is a consultancy that helps clients find uncommon growth through marketing, brand, experience, innovation and organization & culture capabilities. We operate differently than other consultancies, blending insight, strategy and creativity with an optimistic yet pragmatic approach.

We have partnered with some of the world's most successful companies, including Electrolux, T-Mobile, UBS, Gatorade and GE. With twelve global offices and more than 450 experts in marketing, innovation, digital and design, we can bring together the right people with the right experience to solve our clients' business challenges. Prophet.com

Media Contact

Julia Dennison

j_dennison@prophet.com