STEP Energy Services Ltd. Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Voting Results

CALGARY, Alberta, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STEP Energy Services Ltd. (the “Company” or “STEP”) is pleased to announce that at its 2021 annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on May 13, 2021, each of the following seven nominees were elected as directors of STEP on a vote passed by ballot to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of STEP, or until their successors are elected or earlier appointed. Proxies were received on this matter as follows:



Nominee # Votes For % Votes For # Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld Evelyn M. Angelle 42,800,288 94.416% 2,531,300 5.584% Regan Davis 45,316,688 99.967% 14,900 0.033% Douglas C. Freel 45,314,688 99.963% 16,900 0.037% Jeremy Gackle 44,358,788 97.854% 972,800 2.146% Donna Garbutt 42,799,688 94.415% 2,531,900 5.585% James Harbilas 42,799,688 94.415% 2,531,900 5.585% Jason Skehar 42,797,188 94.409% 2,534,400 5.591%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About STEP

STEP is an oilfield service company that provides stand-alone and fully integrated fracturing, coiled tubing and wireline solutions. Our combination of modern equipment along with our commitment to safety and quality execution has differentiated STEP in plays where wells are deeper, have longer laterals and higher pressures.

Founded in 2011 as a specialized deep capacity coiled tubing company, STEP now provides an integrated solution for deep capacity coiled tubing and fracturing services to exploration and production (“E&P”) companies in Canada and the United States (“U.S.”). Our Canadian services are focused in the WCSB, while in the U.S., our services are focused in the Permian and Eagle Ford in Texas, the Uinta-Piceance and Niobrara-DJ basins in Colorado and the Bakken in North Dakota.

Our four core values; Safety, Trust, Execution and Possibilities inspire our team of professionals to provide differentiated levels of service, with a goal of flawless execution and an unwavering focus on safety.

For more information please contact: