United States Digestive Supplements Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)

Owing to such factors, there are significant product launches to cater to the growing demand. For instance, in May 2020, FRISKA LLC, a health and wellness brand, introduced 10 dietary supplements focused on improving gut health.



The high prevalence of gastrointestinal problems, such as heartburn, constipation, and diarrhea, resulted in an increasing number of consumers seeking digestive supplements on a regular basis. The paradigm shift toward preventive digestive health management practices, amid the rising healthcare costs and the increasing burden of lifestyle diseases, is the major factor driving the digestive health supplements market in the country.



Probiotics are the driving force within the booming digestive health supplement category, followed by enzymes. Probiotics and enzymes are being consumed by people of all age groups. However, the major consumption is observed among millennials, due to the growing awareness regarding health and wellness through multi-channel publicity, which has influenced their consumption pattern to a large extent.



The market studied is competitive, and companies have adopted product innovation, strategic acquisitions, and expansions as their key strategies to expand their geographical presence and customer base.



Key Market Trends

Rising Consumer Awareness about Gut Health



Growing consumer awareness regarding gut health is anticipated to propel the demand for the digestive health supplements market, the probiotic or prebiotic segments in particular. In fact, according to the American Dietetic Association, the percentage of consumers aware of the link between prebiotics and probiotics and a healthy digestive system rose to 88% in 2017, compared to 81% in 2011. In recent years, key players are also actively offering prebiotic and probiotic supplements, as maintenance of a healthy gut is increasingly becoming important among American consumers. An increased number of consumers are accepting the role of digestive health in physical health, weight management, and maintaining energy levels, which is likely to boost the demand for prebiotics in the coming years.



Pharmacies and Drugstores hold a Prominent Share



Consumers tend to opt for pharmacies and drug stores as the preferred sales channels for health-based products, like probiotic supplements. Consumers consider drug stores and pharmacies highly reliable for supplements and other probiotic products. Manufacturers are widely focusing on making their products available in leading pharmacies/drug stores such as CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens, etc., to reach a larger consumer base. Furthermore, to gain consumers’ trust, CVS Pharmacy launched a ’Tested to Be Trusted’ program, under which about 1,400 products, across 11 categories, including probiotic supplements, went through testing to verify the labeled ingredients.



Digestive probiotics are typically sold as dietary supplements and do not require FDA approval unless they make health claims. The FDA has not sanctioned any health claims for probiotics sold in the United States. Probiotics are prohibited to be sold as non-prescription drugs unless the FDA agrees that they are both safe and effective for use by people, based on clinical study results for a specific indication.



Competitive Landscape

The United States digestive supplement market is a fragmented market, with the major companies, such as Koninklijke DSM NV, General Nutrition Centers Inc., and NOW Health Group Inc., operating in the market. The key strategies adopted by the players are product innovation, expansion, and partnership. Among all these market strategies, product innovation and expansion are the most frequently adopted market strategy in the US digestive supplement market. For instance, in July 2017, Herbalife International of America Inc . launched Simply Probiotic which is a portable powder that does not require any refrigeration in the United States. The product is free from artificial flavors, colors, or added sweeteners, and is made with non -GMO ingredients.



