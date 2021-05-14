The UK factory automation and industrial controls market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.05% during the forecast period 2021-2026

New York, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "United Kingdom Factory Automation and Industrial Control Systems Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06009448/?utm_source=GNW





- ?Automated factories and processes are capital-intensive investments. In order to be rebuilt for modification and design change, they require to be highly configurable and flexible. To reconfigure an entire production line or any manufacturing process, they require direct access to the control elements, switches, valves, motors, and drives.?

- With the rapid increase in competition and evolving end-user requirements, manufacturing units in the United Kingdom are also being forced to adopt newer technological innovations and digital transformation solutions to make their business process as efficient as possible. For instance, field devices, like motors and sensors, offer opportunities to the automotive industry to react faster to market requirements, reduce manufacturing downtimes, enhance the efficiency of supply chains, and expand productivity.

- However, the economic downturn is likely to affect the country’s adoption of automation and ICS. For instance, amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Leesman’s survey spanning 700,000 employees, worldwide, states that within 52,240 employed in the manufacturing and engineering space, 53% have no home working experience.

- Furthermore, in 2018, 9.5% of the UK’s employees worked in production industries. With COVID-19 declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, major companies have asked their employees to work from home. As per the above estimates, the UK economy is likely to be impacted and result in slowed adoption for the market studied.



Key Market Trends

Automotive and Transportation will be One of the Key Drivers of the Market



- According to UBS, the projected electric vehicle sales in Europe are expected to reach 6.33 million units by 2025. Moreover, since it has been identified that the auto assembly increased significantly using automation, showing a growth pattern in the number of cars being produced worldwide while simultaneously cutting costs, smart factory implementation in this sector has grown considerably.

- Automakers in recent years have automated their plants. Many companies have been identified as tending to opt for one-stop automation solution providers who can cater to all of their automation needs in order to gain better returns and efficiency, thereby, driving the smart factory market.

- For instance, in July 2019, International Automotive Components (IAC) implemented manufacturing 4.0 and smart factory applications at its UK site in Halewood, England. The new application is expected to deploy smart logistics, cross-company integration, and collaborative robots (cobots).?

- The automotive industry has invested billions into developing edge computing technology. According to Ericsson’s projections, the global number of connected vehicles may grow to around 700 million by 2025. The data volume transmitted between vehicles and the cloud may be about 100 petabytes per month.

- IoT is helping reshape not only manufacturing and design, but also vehicle insight experiences and distribution services. Internet of Things (IoT) helps improve automotive manufacturing production efficiency, improve quality, and, ultimately, reduce costs. For instance, TelitCommunications PLC, an information technology and services company based in London, has transformed two live automotive assembly lines from outdated to IoT-ready without stopping production.



Programable Logic? Controller (PLC)? are Expected to Drive the Growth of the Market



- Additionally, PLCs can work in severe industrial environmental conditions. They operate normally under conditions of voltage fluctuations, temperature, humidity, and heavy noise.

- Another major trend observed in the market is the adoption of integrated solutions/devices, such as the embedding of PLCs with other industrial controls (such as HMIs or SCADA). These integrations have offered greater efficacy and visibility in factory operations and have allowed workload on central controllers to be cut.

- With robots being one of the primary end-user of PLCs, the market is expected to benefit significantly from the global robotics boom in the country. For instance, according to the IFR, the annual multipurpose industrial robot shipments in the United Kingdom were estimated to be around 2,000 units in 2019. That year, the UK’s operational stock of multipurpose industrial robots stood at about 21,700 units.

- Recent trends have shown smaller PLCs being introduced in the micro and nano classes, providing features previously found only in the larger systems. In response to market demands, many functions and features are now offered by lower-end PLCs. It is expected that small PLCs may continue to evolve to include many of the features associated with higher-level PLCs.

- PLCs are being used for the control of manufacturing processes, such as assembly lines, or robotic devices, or any activity, which requires high-reliability control and ease of programming and process fault diagnosis.



Competitive Landscape

The UK factory automation and industrial controls market is moderately consolidated. The market is dominated by major players but is increasingly witnessing the entry of new start-ups. These start-ups are getting ample support from the UK government programs.



- December 2020- ABB Ltd started e-mobility innovation with its new global R&D center, which will be working on next generation solutions. It is a 3,600 m2 facility based on the Delft University of Technology campus in the Netherlands. The facility will be carrying out R&D projects for EVs and other new emerging technologies.

- October 2020- Rockwell Automation, Inc. acquired Oylo, a privately-held industrial cybersecurity services provider based in Barcelona, Spain. Oylo provides a broad range of industrial control system (ICS) cybersecurity services and solutions, including assessments, turnkey implementations, managed services, and incident response.



