New York, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "United States Home Textile Market - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05993769/?utm_source=GNW

Growing real estate market along with growing consumer spending on a home renovation is expected to drive the market growth. The industry is witnessing a steady growth driven by factors, like rising consumer spending on home renovation and fashion sensitivity toward household furnishing. Other factors that are influencing the growth of the market are the rise in the disposable incomes and improving lifestyle of people. With the rising number of individuals owning homes, the home decor market is on a rise in United States.



Key Market Trends

Increasing Sector of Real Estate is Driving the Market



Home textiles are fabrics that are used for home furnishings. Growing real estate market and improving standards of living have resulted in an increased spending on home decoration and interior. In addition, changing trends in home furnishing is expected to boost the market growth further. Real estate industry has witnessed significant market growth, owing to the increasing disposable income. Increasing growth rate of new constructions is one of the key factors augmenting market growth over the forecast years.



Home Renovation is Driving the Market



Home renovation means creating a new appearance for the home. Growing consumer spending on home renovation and the emergence of e-commerce with several shopping websites are some factors expected to drive growth of the home textile market. Home textiles have gained a high acceptance among homeowners who want to renovate the home interior and exteriors. The impact of this factor would increase during the forecast period, thereby consequentially promoting the demand of home textiles, during the forecast period. The increasing home renovation projects in the country are also impacting the growth of the market by creating opportunities for home textiles producers.



Competitive Landscape

The report covers major international players operating in the United States Home Textile Market. In terms of market share, some of the major players currently dominate the market. However, with technological advancement and product innovation, mid-size to smaller companies are increasing their market presence by securing new contracts and by tapping new markets.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05993769/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________