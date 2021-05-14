Prime Healthcare Hospitals Receive Highest Rating from CMS

Ontario, Calif., May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seven Prime Healthcare hospitals have received five-star ratings for healthcare quality by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the highest honor given the nation’s hospitals for overall quality and service.

Fewer than 14% of the more than 3300 hospitals surveyed achieved the highest five-star rating in the most recent survey, which used data collected in October 2020. The annual survey by the federal CMS evaluates hospitals based on five separate measures – mortality, safety of care, readmission rates, patient experience, and timely and effective care.

“I am extremely proud of our hospitals for continuing to demonstrate the highest quality care for their communities,” said Sunny Bhatia, MD, Prime Healthcare Region I CEO and Corporate Chief Medical Officer. “The CMS ratings are confirmation of our commitment to clinical excellence and reflects what can be accomplished when we unite around a common mission to serve patients with clinically excellent and compassionate care.”

The seven Prime hospitals to receive five-star ratings include:

The annual CMS survey ranks hospitals based on set criteria, awarding points based on patient outcomes, quality of care and overall service. Hospitals are given weighted averages for each measure and category, and then assigned star ratings within each peer group.

“The CMS ratings are yet another clear indication of skill and dedication of our talented physicians, nurses and caregivers throughout the United States,” said Kavitha Bhatia, MD, President and Chair of Prime Healthcare Foundation and Prime’s Chief Medical Officer of Strategy. “This was a year when the delivery of compassionate, quality care has been the most challenging, which is why this recognition is especially significant. We are grateful for the unwavering and selfless dedication of our leaders, physicians, staff and especially our frontline caregivers for their remarkable and life-changing service.”

Prime Healthcare hospitals have been named among the nation’s premier medical facilities for clinical excellence since its founding in 2001. Headquartered in Ontario, California, Prime Healthcare’s 46 hospitals in 14 states regularly receive highly coveted designations from national organizations every year. In the spring of 2021, 22 Prime hospitals earned As for patient safety from The Leapfrog Group. Prime Healthcare also received more than 300 awards in from Healthgrades this year, and its hospitals have also been recognized among the “100 Top Hospitals” in the nation 58 times by Fortune/IBM Watson Health. In addition, Prime Healthcare has more Healthgrades Patient Safety Excellence Award recipients for six consecutive years than any other health system in the country.

About Prime Healthcare and Prime Healthcare Foundation: Prime Healthcare is an award-winning health system operating 46 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations in 14 states, providing over 2.6 million patient visits annually. It is one of the nation’s leading health systems with nearly 50,000 employees and physicians dedicated to providing the highest quality healthcare. Fifteen of the Prime Healthcare hospitals are members of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit public charity. Based in Ontario, California, Prime Healthcare is nationally recognized for award-winning quality care and has been named a Top 10 and Top 15 Health System by IBM Watson Health. Its hospitals have been named among the nation’s “100 Top Hospitals” 58 times and have received more Patient Safety Excellence Awards from Healthgrades than any other health system in the past five years. To learn more, please visit www.primehealthcare.com

