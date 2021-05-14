Odyssey Trust Company and DealMaker Announce Strategic Partnership

CALGARY and TORONTO, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odyssey Trust Company (“Odyssey”), a leading North American Transfer Agent and Trust Company and DealMaker (“DealMaker”) a pre-eminent capital markets technology solution, have announced a partnership that combines Odyssey’s simple, paperless transfer agent services with DealMaker’s digitally-based primary offering solution and investor communication portals.



The partnership will accelerate the modernization of two traditionally archaic industries and reflect both company’s shared commitment to delivering a simple, efficient and paperless experience to clients. Odyssey and DealMaker have refined their key industry processes to dramatically cut down on the time and complexity typically experienced with fundraising and transfer agent transactions.

As leaders in their respective fields, both DealMaker and Odyssey provide issuer clients with best-in-class technology platforms to simplify a previously complicated process by allowing Issuers to set up and manage their capital raises, as well as their ongoing shareholder management. Securityholder details and documentation are automatically transferred to Odyssey, eliminating the potential for delays, errors or investor mismanagement. These efficiencies will create significant cost savings and improved processes for their clients.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer our shared clients this new service that enables issuers to work effortlessly in the digital space,” said Jenna Kaye, Odyssey’s Chief Executive Officer. “We’ve been working closely with DealMaker over the past two years on this partnership and we believe our joint offering is unlike anything else in the industry.”

“Odyssey and DealMaker share a vision and commitment to creating value for issuers and their capital markets partners, allowing us to rapidly develop and deploy new and exciting solutions,” said Rebecca Kacaba, Chief Executive Officer of DealMaker. Particularly in the current pandemic economic climate with so many businesses facing challenges, we are committed to giving entrepreneurs access to groundbreaking technology tools that allow them to raise more capital for their ideas and manage their investor communications better, faster, cheaper.”

About Odyssey

Odyssey is a leading North American Transfer agent with offices in Calgary, Vancouver and co-agents based in Toronto, Denver, CO, and London, UK. Odyssey is an industry innovator, providing a personalized and paperless experience to clients. To learn more visit www.odysseytrust.com.

About DealMaker

DealMaker is an innovative technology company providing a variety of KYC, primary issuance, shareholder management and capital raising solutions, with offices in Toronto, Canada and Tampa, Florida. DealMaker delivers speed, innovation, and efficiency to the global capital markets.

Media contacts: