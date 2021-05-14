Touax: Q1 2021 restated revenues from activities

English French

PRESS RELEASE Paris, 14 May 2021 – 5.45 p.m.

Q1 2021 restated revenues from activities

Restated revenues from activities amounted to €24.6m in Q1 2021, stable in constant dollars compared to the same period in 2020.

Favourable outlook with a significant order book

New segmentation of revenues between owned activities and management activities.

In order to enable a more detailed and more accurate reading of its activities, the Group decided to update the key indicators of its quarterly report:

Revenues from activities are restated in order to present owned activities separately from management activities.

For management activities, leasing revenue from investor-owned equipment is replaced by management fees, which correspond to the net contribution of the leasing management activity to the Group's performance.

This presentation shows syndication fees, sales fees and now management fees, grouped together under management activity, separate from owned activity.

The accounting presentation of revenue from activities and the contribution by division is presented in the appendix to the press release.

ANALYSIS OF Q1 2021 REVENUES FROM ACTIVITIES

The restated presentation of revenues from activities is as follows:

Restated Revenue from activities

(in € thousand)



Q1 2021



Q1 2020



variation



variation %



Leasing revenue on owned equipment 13,229 13,426 -197 -1.5% Ancillary services 2,745 3,044 -299 -9.8% Total leasing activity 15,974 16,470 -496 -3.0% Sales of owned equipment 7,085 5,872 1,213 20.7% Total sales of equipment 7,085 5,872 1,213 20.7% Total of owned activity 23,059 22,342 717 3.2% Syndication fees 17 232 -215 -92.7% Management fees (a) 897 937 -40 -4.3% Sales fees 591 2,128 -1,537 -72.2% Total of management activity 1,505 3,297 -1,792 -54.4% Other capital gains on disposals 0 15 -15 -100.0% Total Others 0 15 -15 -100.0% Total Restated Revenue from activities 24,564 25,654 -1,090 -4.2%

(a) The “leasing revenue from investor-owned equipment” is replaced by “management fees”.

The total restated revenues from activities in Q1 2021 amounted to €24.6 million, €25.4 million at constant scope and currency1, compared to €25.7 million at the same period in 2020.

Owned activities increased by €0.7 million, with an increase in the sales of owned equipment, particularly in modular buildings, offset by a decline in leasing activity, particularly in river barge freight activity.

Management activity decreased by €1.8 million, with a decline in sales volumes of investor-owned equipment, due to the seasonality of these sales and the shortage of containers.

ANALYSIS OF THE CONTRIBUTION BY DIVISION

Restated Revenue from activities

(in € thousand)



Q1 2021



Q1 2020



variation



variation %



Leasing revenue on owned equipment 9,152 9,199 -47 -0.5% Ancillary services 1,873 1,462 411 28.1% Total leasing activity 11,025 10,661 364 3.4% Sales of owned equipment 320 939 -619 -65.9% Total sales of equipment 320 939 -619 -65.9% Total of owned activity 11,345 11,600 -255 -2.2% Syndication fees 0 214 -214 -100.0% Management fees (a) 463 373 90 24.1% Total of management activity 463 587 -124 -21.1% Freight railcars 11,808 12,187 -379 -3.1% Leasing revenue on owned equipment 1,688 1,636 52 3.2% Ancillary services 683 1,246 -563 -45.2% Total leasing activity 2,371 2,882 -511 -17.7% Sales of owned equipment 41 0 41 0.0% Total sales of equipment 41 0 41 0.0% Total of owned activity 2,412 2,882 -470 -16.3% Management fees (a) 6 0 6 0.0% Total of management activity 6 0 6 0.0% River barges 2,418 2,882 -464 -16.1% Leasing revenue on owned equipment 2,384 2,578 -194 -7.5% Ancillary services 191 285 -94 -33.0% Total leasing activity 2,575 2,863 -288 -10.1% Sales of owned equipment 3,480 4,064 -584 -14.4% Total sales of equipment 3,480 4,064 -584 -14.4% Total of owned activity 6,055 6,927 -872 -12.6% Syndication fees 17 18 -1 -5.6% Management fees (a) 428 564 -136 -24.1% Sales fees 591 2,128 -1,537 -72.2% Total of management activity 1,036 2,710 -1,674 -61.8% Containers 7,091 9,637 -2,546 -26.4% Leasing revenue on owned equipment 5 13 -8 -61.5% Ancillary services -2 51 -53 -103.9% Total leasing activity 3 64 -61 -95.3% Sales of owned equipment 3,244 869 2,375 273.3% Total sales of equipment 3,244 869 2,375 273.3% Total of owned activity 3,247 933 2,314 248.0% Other capital gains on disposal 0 15 -15 -100.0% Total Others 0 15 -15 -100.0% Miscellaneous and eliminations 3,247 948 2,299 242.5% Total Restated Revenue from activities 24,564 25,654 -1,090 -4.2%

(a) The “leasing revenue from investor-owned equipment” is replaced by “management fees”.

The Freight Railcar activity fell slightly with lower sales but an increase in leasing activity:

Owned activity decreased with the decline in sales of owned equipment, partially offset by the increase in owned leasing activity.

Management activity declined with the lack of syndication in Q1 2021 while management fees increased following the syndications in 2020.

The River Barge activity decreased given the ancillary services that posted lower freight revenues over the period, but the average utilisation rate increased to 99.2%.

The Containers activity declined, with a conversion impact linked to the fall in the dollar and temporarily lower equipment sales. The average utilisation rate over the period was 99.6% vs. 95.7% in the first three months of 2020 reflecting the shortage of containers, resulting in lower availability of containers for sale. Management fees decreased with the fall in the dollar but also due to a lower volume of containers under management following the disposal of investor-owned equipment in 2020.

The Modular Buildings activity in Africa, which is presented under “Miscellaneous”, increased with major deliveries made during Q1 2021.

OUTLOOK

The effects of the health crisis remained limited in Q1 2021. The shortage of containers and its limited production resulted in a lower level of sales.

Touax is pursuing its strategy of investing in owned equipment and equipment under management in all its businesses with a significant order book in the process of delivery for more than €100 million.

Its three long-term equipment leasing businesses for sustainable transportation that respect the environment continue to be resilient and promising.

The outlook is favourable with an expected gradual increase in the restated revenue from activities. From a structural and medium to long-term perspective, Europe's “Green Deal” together with the various stimulus packages in the infrastructure sector announced by governments and the tendency towards outsourcing should continue to underpin investment in our asset classes.

UPCOMING EVENTS

23 June 2021: Annual General Meeting

22 September 2021 after market close: H1 2021 results

TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) on a daily basis worldwide, both on its own account and for investors. With nearly €1.1 billion under management, TOUAX is a European leader in the leasing of this type of equipment.

TOUAX is listed on the EURONEXT stock market in Paris - Euronext Paris Compartment C (ISIN code: FR0000033003) - and is listed on the CAC® Small, CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext©PEA-PME 150 indices.

For more information: www.touax.com

Contacts:

TOUAX ACTIFIN

Fabrice & Raphaël Walewski Ghislaine Gasparetto

touax@touax.com ggasparetto@actifin.fr

www.touax.com Tel: +33 1 56 88 11 11

Tel: +33 1 46 96 18 00

APPENDIX 1: Accounting presentation of revenue from activities

Summary accounting presentation

Revenue from activities

(in € thousand)



Q1 2021



Q1 2020



Leasing revenue on owned equipment 13,229 13,426 Leasing revenue on managed equipment 11,072 13,681 Ancillary services 3,084 4,579 Management fees on managed assets 157 81 Total leasing activity 27,542 31,767 Sales of owned equipment 7,085 5,872 Margins on sale of managed equipment 591 2,128 Total sales of equipment 7,676 8,000 Fees on syndication 17 232 Other capital gains on disposals 0 15 Total Others 17 247 Total Revenue from activities 35,235 40,014

Revenues from activities are mainly affected by the decrease in leasing revenue from investor-owned equipment whose impact is limited to the decrease in restated management fees.

Table for the transition from summary accounting presentation to restated presentation

Revenue from activities

(in € thousand)



Q1 2021



Restatement



Restated Q1 2021



Q1 2020



Restatement



Restated

Q1 2020



Leasing revenue on owned equipment 13,229 13,229 13,426 13,426 Ancillary services 3,084 -339 2,745 4,579 -1,534 3,045 Total leasing activity 16,313 -339 15,974 18,005 -1,534 16,471 Sales of owned equipment 7,085 7,085 5,872 5,872 Total sales of equipment 7,085 0 7,085 5,872 0 5,872 Total of owned activity 23,398 -339 23,059 23,877 -1,534 22,343 Leasing revenue on managed equipment 11,072 -11,072 0 13,681 -13,681 0 Fees on syndications 17 17 232 232 Management fees on managed assets 157 740 897 81 855 936 Margins on sale of managed equipment 591 591 2,128 2,128 Total of management activity 11,837 -10,332 1,505 16,122 -12,825 3,297 Other capital gains on disposals 0 0 15 15 Total Others 0 0 0 15 0 15 Total Restated Revenue from activities 35,235 -10,671 24,564 40,014 -14,359 25,655

APPENDIX 2: Accounting presentation of the contribution by division



Revenue from activities Q1 2021



Q1 2020



(in € thousand) Leasing revenue on owned equipment 9,152 9,199 Leasing revenue on managed equipment 3,357 3,483 Ancillary services 2,007 1,619 Management fees on managed assets 124 53 Total leasing activity 14,640 14,354 Sales of owned equipment 320 939 Total sales of equipment 320 939 Fees on syndication 0 214 Total Others 0 214 Freight railcars 14 960 15,507 Leasing revenue on owned equipment 1,688 1,636 Ancillary services 683 1,246 Management fees on managed assets 6 0 Total leasing activity 2,377 2,882 Sales of owned equipment 41 0 Total sales of equipment 41 0 River barges 2,418 2,882 Leasing revenue on owned equipment 2,384 2,578 Leasing revenue on managed equipment 7,715 10,198 Ancillary services 396 1,663 Management fees on managed assets 27 28 Total leasing activity 10,522 14,467 Sales of owned equipment 3,480 4,064 Margins on sales of managed equipment 591 2,128 Total sales of equipment 4,071 6,192 Fees on syndication 17 18 Total Others 17 18 Containers 14,610 20,677 Leasing revenue on owned equipment 5 13 Ancillary services (2) 51 Total leasing activity 3 64 Sales of owned equipment 3,244 869 Total sales of equipment 3,244 869 Other capital gains on disposal 0 15 Total Others 0 15 Miscellaneous and eliminations 3,247 948 Total revenue from activities 35,235 40,014





1 Based on a comparable structure and average exchange rates in Q1 2020

