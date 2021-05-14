VGP NV: Shareholders’ Meetings of 14 May 2021

English Dutch

Press Release

Regulated Information

Antwerp, 14 May 2021, 18:00 CET





VGP NV (‘VGP’ or ‘the Group’) held today its Annual and Special Shareholders’ Meetings (the ‘Shareholder Meetings’) in accordance with the organization method as described in its press release of 14 April 2021.

ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING

The shareholders approved all agenda items. Details of the voting results are available on: www.vgpparks.eu/investors/en/shareholder-information/shareholder-meetings.

We make reference to the agenda as included in the convocation of the Annual Shareholder’ Meeting and more specifically the agenda items regarding dividend and appointment of a new independent director.

Dividend

The Annual Shareholders’ Meeting approved the payment of a gross dividend for a total amount of EUR 75,128,132.50 which corresponds to a gross dividend of EUR 3.65 per share (EUR 2.555 net dividend per share) in relation to the financial year ending 31 December 2020 and approved the delegation of the determination of the payment date as well as all other formalities relating to the payment of the dividend to the Board of Directors.

During a Board of Directors meeting held today, after the closing of the Shareholders’ Meetings, the Board of Directors approved the payment details as follows:

Ex-dividend date: 25 May 2021

Registration date: 26 May 2021

Dividend payment date: 27 May 2021

Re-appointment of directors

The Annual Shareholders’ Meeting approved the re-appointments of: (i) Jan Van Geet s.r.o., represented by its permanent representative Mr. Jan Van Geet as executive director for a period of 4 years, until the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting of 2025, and (ii) VM Invest NV, represented by its permanent representative Mr. Bart Van Malderen as non-executive director for a period of 4 years, until the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting of 2025.

SPECIAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING

The Special Shareholders’ Meeting also approved all agenda items. Details of the voting results are available on: www.vgpparks.eu/investors/en/shareholder-information/shareholder-meetings.

We make reference to the agenda as included in the convocation of the Special Shareholders’ Meeting and more specifically the agenda items regarding the approval of the change of control clauses.

The Special Shareholders’ Meeting approved the condition 6.3 of the terms and conditions of the bonds issued by the Company on 8 April 2021, as set out in part V of the information memorandum dated 8 April 2021 for the listing of the bonds on the Euro MTF Market operated by the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, and in particular the change of control clauses included therein.

For further information, please contact:

Dirk Stoop Martijn Vlutters Chief Financial Officer VP – Business Development & Investor Relations Tel: +32 (0)3 289 14 34 Tel: +32 (0)3 289 14 33 E-mail: dirk.stoop@vgpparks.eu E-mail: martijn.vlutters@vgpparks.eu

ABOUT VGP

VGP is a pan-European developer, manager and owner of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate. VGP operates a fully integrated business model with capabilities and longstanding expertise across the value chain. The company has a development land bank (owned or committed) of 8.54 million m² and the strategic focus is on the development of business parks. Founded in 1998 as a Belgian family-owned real estate developer in the Czech Republic, VGP with a staff of c. 300 employees today owns and operates assets in 11 European countries directly and through several 50:50 joint ventures. As of December 2020, the Gross Asset Value of VGP, including the joint ventures at 100%, amounted to € 3.84 billion and the company had a Net Asset Value (EPRA NAV) of € 1.35 billion. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels and on the Prague Stock Exchange (ISIN: BE0003878957).

For more information, please visit: http://www.vgpparks.eu

