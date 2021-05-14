Join us for BITAngels LV Launch featuring Clubhouse Media Group “CMGR”.

Las Vegas, NV, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) -- Clubhouse Media Group (OTC: "CMGR") recently became public through a reverse merger and is a network of social media influencer content houses on Tik Tok, Instagram, Youtube and other social media websites and apps. CMGR is based in Las Vegas, Nevada, has 5 content houses in the USA and in Europe and recently created and opened Society House Mansion Las Vegas not far from the LV strip. The Clubhouse Media Group houses social influencers with collectively 280 million followers.
Clubhouse Media Group Photo Available Here
CoinAgenda has been representing Blockchain companies and tokenizations since 2014, and the topic of the Forum will be the Future of Cryptocurrency from social media and significant influencers' followers. Michael Terpin of CoinAgenda and Andreea Porcelli of SGF, will be hosting the Las Vegas event.
Monday 5/17 from 5:30pm-8:00pm - Press Conference at 6:30pm
Bella Vita Lounge - Blue Diamond, Las Vegas
Present your Company for 10 minutes and enjoy 3 hours of networking inclusive of Wine and Hors d'oeuvres.
Special Launch Presentation rate of only $1500. Offer good only through Tuesday 5/11.
Andreea Porcelli and Michael Terpin invite your Company to the BITAngels Las Vegas Launch Party on 5/17 from 5:30 - 8:00 - Press Conference at 6:30pm
Cocktail Reception with Hors d’Oeuvres and DJ Set
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bitangels-las-vegas-kickoff-may-2021-tickets-153499287501
In this BitAngels Las Vegas official kickoff event, we are so excited to have 3-4 quality presentations and valuable networking and collaboration IN-PERSON! We will focus on Las Vegas entrepreneurs as well as expand to Nevada's and neighboring states' leaders, but our audience will consist of our global blockchain network.
AGENDA
5-5:30 pm: Welcome
5:30-5:40 pm: Presenter #1 (TBA) and Q&A
5:40-5:50 pm: Presenter #2 (TBA) and Q&A
5:50 - 6 pm Presenter #3 (TBA) and Q&A
6-8: Networking - Join us as we have cocktails, hors d'oeuvres and a DJ set.
Contact us:
Website: https://swissgrowthforum.org/
LinkedIN: @andreaporcelli
BITAngels Contacts:
Andreea Porcelli
Partner BIT Angels Las Vegas
BITAngels Las Vegas
