Join us for BITAngels LV Launch featuring Clubhouse Media Group “CMGR”.

BitAngels and Clubhouse Media Group (OTC: "CMGR") has announced that they will be presenting at the next BitAngels Blockchain event hosted by Michael Terpin, CEO, CoinAgenda and Andreea Porcelli of Swiss Growth Forum, in Las Vegas on May 17th at the Bella Vita Blue Diamond Restaurant Las Vegas.

Las Vegas, Nevada, UNITED STATES

Las Vegas, NV, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) -- Clubhouse Media Group (OTC: "CMGR") recently became public through a reverse merger and is a network of social media influencer content houses on Tik Tok, Instagram, Youtube and other social media websites and apps. CMGR is based in Las Vegas, Nevada, has 5 content houses in the USA and in Europe and recently created and opened Society House Mansion  Las Vegas not far from the LV strip. The Clubhouse Media Group houses social influencers with collectively 280 million followers. 

CoinAgenda has been representing Blockchain companies and tokenizations since 2014, and the topic of the Forum will be the Future of Cryptocurrency from social media and significant influencers' followers. Michael Terpin of CoinAgenda and  Andreea Porcelli of SGF, will be hosting the Las Vegas event.

Monday 5/17 from 5:30pm-8:00pm - Press Conference at 6:30pm

Bella Vita Lounge - Blue Diamond, Las Vegas

Present your Company for 10 minutes and enjoy 3 hours of networking inclusive of Wine and Hors d'oeuvres.

Special Launch Presentation rate of only $1500. Offer good only through Tuesday 5/11.

Contact Andreea Porcelli:  aporcelli@swissgrowthforum.io
Contact Erika Zapanta: erika@coinagenda.com

Andreea Porcelli and Michael Terpin invite your Company to the BITAngels Las Vegas Launch Party on 5/17 from 5:30 - 8:00 - Press Conference at 6:30pm

Cocktail Reception with Hors d’Oeuvres and DJ Set

RSVP Here 

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bitangels-las-vegas-kickoff-may-2021-tickets-153499287501

In this BitAngels Las Vegas official kickoff event, we are so excited to have 3-4 quality presentations and valuable networking and collaboration IN-PERSON! We will focus on Las Vegas entrepreneurs as well as expand to Nevada's and neighboring states' leaders, but our audience will consist of our global blockchain network.

AGENDA

5-5:30 pm: Welcome

5:30-5:40 pm: Presenter #1 (TBA) and Q&A

5:40-5:50 pm: Presenter #2 (TBA) and Q&A

5:50 - 6 pm Presenter #3 (TBA) and Q&A

6-8: Networking - Join us as we have cocktails, hors d'oeuvres and a DJ set.

Contact us:
Website: https://swissgrowthforum.org/
Email: aporcelli@swissgrowthforum.io
Phone: +1 866-982-1178
LinkedIN: @andreaporcelli
 
Email: bitvegas@swissgrowthforum.org

BITAngels Contacts:

Erika Zapanta: erika@coinagenda.com 

Andreea Porcelli
Partner BIT Angels Las Vegas
BITAngels Las Vegas
866-982-1178
aporcelli@postpandemicspac.com 


