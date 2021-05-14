LifeLabs Recognized on Forbes Canada’s Best Employers 2021 List

Toronto, ON, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeLabs is proud to announce that it has been recognized on the Forbes list of Canada’s Best Employers 2021. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

“LifeLabs is honoured to be included in Forbes’ list of Canada’s Best Employers for 2021,” says Charles Brown, President & CEO of LifeLabs. “At LifeLabs, we are committed to building a culture where our people can succeed and feel valued for what they do. This award is a true reflection of the progress we have made on our transformation journey and is a powerful motivator that will help us continue in these efforts.”

“At LifeLabs, our people are at the heart of everything we do,” says Nicole Desloges, LifeLabs’ Senior Vice President, People. “This award is an achievement that celebrates and reflects the collective contributions of our employees.”

Forbes and Statista selected the Canada's Best Employers 2021 through an independent survey of a vast sample of more than 8,000 Canadians working for companies with more than 500 employees in Canada. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

About LifeLabs

LifeLabs is Canada’s leading provider of laboratory diagnostic information and digital health connectivity systems, enabling patients and health care practitioners to diagnose, treat, monitor, and prevent disease. We support 20 million patient visits annually and conduct over 100 million laboratory tests through leading edge technologies and our 6,000 talented and dedicated employees. We are a committed innovator in supporting Canadians to live healthier lives, operating Canada’s first commercial genetics lab, and the country’s largest online patient portal, with more than 5 million Canadians receiving their results online. LifeLabs is 100% Canadian owned by OMERS Infrastructure, the infrastructure investment manager of one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans. Learn more at lifelabs.com

Attachment