DELTA AIR LINES AND AEROMEXICO CELEBRATE FOUR YEARS OF LEADING TRANSBORDER PARTNERSHIP

Since the start of the Joint Commercial Agreement in May 2017, the airlines have carried more than 22 million customers between the U.S. and Mexico.

During May 2021, both carriers will operate approximately 3,800 flights, an 86 percent recovery compared to the same period in 2019.

May 14, 2021.- Delta Air Lines and its partner Aeromexico are celebrating four years of their leading Joint Cooperation Agreement (JCA), a transborder alliance between the U.S and Mexico that has provided industry-leading service and benefits for more than 22 million customers since its launch in May 2017.

Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, both airlines have never stopped working to offer a seamless customer experience throughout the entire travel journey – from developing safety and cleanliness protocols and measures to protect the health of customers and employees through the Delta CareStandard and Aeromexico’s Health and Sanitization Management System, to working together to ensure that our customers have the digital resources they need as they navigate new requirements for international travel.

For the onboard experience, the airlines have been working together to enhance and align the in-flight service offering by identifying and putting in place procedures that enable flight attendants to provide standardized services on board. In addition, Aeromexico is offering a new exclusive menu in its premium cabin inspired by Delta’s selections on flights between the U.S. and Mexico, resulting in a world-class menu and experience customers can enjoy whether they travel in First Class on Aeromexico or Delta.

“While the past 12 months have been challenging, Delta and Aeromexico have never wavered in our commitment to continually enhance the experience and offer the best service and network for our joint customers when traveling between the U.S. and Mexico,” said Alain Bellemare, E.V.P. and President-International. “Together, we will continue to innovate and offer products and services that will provide our customers with a truly seamless customer experience, so they can sit back, relax and enjoy their return to the skies.”

Delta and Aeromexico’s joint efforts to offer a comprehensive and aligned travel experience have gone beyond their inflight services, so that customers can now:

Purchase tickets for branded products in all of Delta and Aeromexico’s booking channels.

Reserve their seats and check-in via the Fly Delta or Aeromexico app.

Take advantage of free messaging onboard through the onboard Wi-Fi.

Enjoy consistent checked and hand luggage policies.

“We do not only celebrate four years of our JCA with Delta, but also working with a dedicated team focused on offering a cutting-edge service to our joint customers in the transborder market. Over the last year, we have navigated through the pandemic working closer together and sharing best practices to help us recover at a steady pace. It is a positive step that we will operate approximately 3,800 flights this month, an 86 percent recovery compared to the same period in 2019,” said Nicolas Ferri, Aeromexico’s Chief Commercial Officer.

Both carriers have also worked on tailor-made initiatives for corporate travelers, including the Corporate Priority program that offers consistent benefits around the world. These benefits include Check-in Recognition and priority service recovery, among others.

Delta and Aeromexico continue working together to be an even stronger alliance that benefits more customers, offering a combined network of more than 40 popular business and leisure routes between the U.S. and Mexico from their main hubs, connecting more customers per day to more destinations in Mexico via the Mexico City hub than any other carrier, and offering the most service in the largest New York and Los Angeles markets. The airlines also are operating 40 percent more capacity to popular Mexico beach destinations than in 2019, and will resume important business routes, with Mexico City-Minneapolis/St. Paul having restarted on May 5, while Mexico City-Austin and Mexico City-Dallas will relaunch on July 1.

About Delta/ Aeromexico

Through their Joint Cooperation Agreement (JCA) Delta Air Lines and Aeromexico launched the leading transborder airline alliance between the United States and Mexico. This agreement offers more connectivity and scheduling options that benefit customers from both airlines while deepening the relationship they have shared for 20 years as members of the SkyTeam global airline alliance. Delta provides service in the United States through its connecting hubs in Atlanta, Detroit, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New York-JFK, Salt Lake City, and Seattle; and Aeromexico offers greater access to Mexico through its hubs in Mexico City, Monterrey, and Guadalajara. The airlines are enhancing the customer experience through increased connectivity, by investing in boarding gates, VIP lounges, and frequent flyer benefits through SkyMiles and Club Premier accruals.

