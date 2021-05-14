SGP Supports Netreo's Acquisition of Stackify

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Software Growth Partners’ portfolio company, Netreo, recently announced its acquisition of Stackify, a developer-centric provider of SaaS application performance monitoring (APM) solutions. The transaction marks the second acquisition in nine months for Netreo, which also acquired Chicago-based cloud infrastructure monitoring company CloudMonix in June 2020.

“Since our original investment in 2018, Netreo has grown rapidly as provider of AIOps-driven monitoring solutions for critical and complex IT infrastructures,” said Sumit Garg, Managing Partner at Software Growth Partners. “We are delighted to have supported Netreo in this acquisition. Stackify brings some unique Application Performance Monitoring capabilities that will enable the joint customers to now have best-in-class end-to-end observability solution. Both Netreo and Stackify have similar organizational cultures centered around innovation, customer excellence and simplicity, that make it even more compelling.”

Based in Huntington Beach, CA, Netreo helps technology leaders drive greater visibility, automation, and performance into their IT operations through its full-stack, AIOps-driven IT monitoring platform and Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM) solutions. The addition of Stackify’s developer and DevOps-centric APM capabilities strengthens Netreo’s full-stack IT monitoring and AIOps offerings by giving customers improved application performance management, centralized logging, full transaction tracing, deployment tracking capabilities and greater visibility into continuous improvement/continuous deployment (CI/CD) workflows.

“The acceleration of digital transformation and the rise of remote work this past year have made it even more critical for business and technology leaders to have actionable insights on the quality of internal and external digital customer experiences - more intelligently, efficiently and securely,” said Jasmin Young, CEO at Netreo. “The combined capabilities of Netreo and Stackify will enable developers, DevOps, IT and business leaders to have AIOps-driven end-to-end observability and rapid incident resolution for their cloud and on-premises IT infrastructure. We are delighted to welcome the Stackify team and community to the Netreo family.”

About Software Growth Partners

Software Growth Partners (SGP) is a Silicon Valley-based private equity firm focused on SaaS and Software-enabled service businesses. SGP pursues a partnership-driven and hands-on investment approach and strives to be an ideal financial and strategic partner for founder-owned companies and entrepreneurs that are looking for liquidity while preserving significant upside resulting from growth in their businesses. As a value-added investor, SGP is actively involved with its portfolio companies at all stages and provides significant operational and strategic support to its management teams, helping them address critical issues as the companies scale towards realizing their full potential.

About Netreo

Netreo’s full-stack IT infrastructure management (ITIM), application performance monitoring (APM) and digital experience monitoring (DEM) solutions empower enterprise ITOps, developers and IT leaders with AIOps-driven observability, actionable insights, process automation and accelerated issue resolution. By having real-time intelligence on all resources, devices and applications deployed in cloud, on-premises and hybrid networks, Netreo’s users have the confidence to deliver more reliable and innovative internal and external customer digital experiences. Netreo is one of Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing companies and is trusted worldwide by thousands of private and public entities managing half a billion resources per day.

