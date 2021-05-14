Eva Soley Gudbjornsdottir resigns as Chief Financial Officer

Eva Soley Gudbjornsdottir, has asked to step down from her role as Chief Financial Officer of Icelandair Group. Eva Soley joined Icelandair Group early 2019 and has since then been instrumental in the Company’s efforts through unprecedented challenges, such as the extensive financial restructuring last year which was finalized with a successful share offering. Furthermore, Eva Soley has led the complete re-organization of the Company’s finance division.

Ivar S. Kristinsson has been appointed interim Chief Financial Officer of Icelandair Group and joins the Company’s Executive Committee with immediate effect. Ivar has in recent years held various leadership positions at Icelandair, i.e. as Chief Fleet and Network Officer, and prior to that as Director within Finance. He was the Director of Operations at Promens in 2006-2008, after having worked as Project Manager in IT and Resource Management at Icelandair since the year 2000. Ivar holds an M.Sc. Degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Iceland and MBA in Corporate Finance from the University of North Carol­ina, Chap­el Hill.

Eva Soley will continue to work with the Company over the next weeks to ensure a smooth transition.

Bogi Nils Bogason, President & CEO of Icelandair Group:

„I would like to thank Eva Soley for her great contribution to the Company and wish her all the best for the future. Her efforts have been invaluable in getting Icelandair Group through very challenging operating conditions over the past two and a half years. We, however, respect her personal decision of stepping down. At the same time, I welcome Ivar S. Kristinsson to a new role. He knows the Company well and has extensive experience in finance and aviation, having played a leading role in the funding and the development of Icelandair Group’s fleet strategy in the past years.“