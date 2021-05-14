Premier High Schools Expand Career Options & Enrollment for Students in 2021-22

Lewisville TX, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With recent reports of lagging job growth and increasing employer demand for qualified tradespeople in the United States, Premier High Schools and parent company ResponsiveEd® recently announced the addition of 14 Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs as open enrollment begins on 42 tuition-free Premier High School campuses. CTE programs were selected and developed to meet the workforce needs of communities in Texas and Arkansas. Common career pathways include healthcare, welding, drone pilot, electrical technology, and many more. Students receive instruction through industry partnerships, hands-on skills training, and career-specific coursework to earn industry-based certifications and college credit.

“This announcement underscores our commitment to helping students achieve their goals after high school,” says Premier High School Superintendent Dina Acevedo. “Now is the time for students to enroll and gain the skills and experience they need to pursue a meaningful career, seek higher education, or enlist in the military. ”

For information about a specific Premier High School location, the program, or to enroll, students and families are encouraged to call 844-860-9090 to speak with an enrollment specialist or visit premierhighschools.com.

ResponsiveEd® is a non-profit public charter school operator headquartered in Lewisville, TX that operates more than 75 schools throughout Texas and Arkansas. For more visit ResponsiveEd.com.

Premier High Schools offer a mastery-based program with flexible schedules, where students can recover credits, earn a diploma and prepare for a meaningful career, military service, or continuing education. Visit premierhighschools.com for more information.

