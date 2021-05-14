NeuBase Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in May 2021

RBC Capital Markets Virtual Global Healthcare Conference Fireside Chat at 11:30 a.m. ET on May 19

Oppenheimer Rare & Orphan Disease Summit presentation on May 21

PITTSBURGH, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBSE) (“NeuBase”), a biotechnology company accelerating the genetic revolution with a new class of precision genetic medicines, announced today that Dietrich A. Stephan, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of NeuBase, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the RBC Capital Markets Virtual Global Healthcare Conference, as well as present a corporate overview and business update at the Oppenheimer Rare & Orphan Disease Summit, which are both being held in May 2021.

Conferences Details:

Event: RBC Capital Markets Virtual Global Healthcare Conference Format: Fireside Chat Date: Wednesday, May 19th Time: 11:30 a.m. ET Location: Webcast Link – or at the company’s website (click here) Event: Oppenheimer Rare & Orphan Disease Summit Format: Presentation Date: Friday, May 21st Location: Webcast Link – or at the company’s website (click here)

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase is accelerating the genetic revolution by developing a new class of precision genetic medicines which can be designed to increase, decrease, or change gene function, as appropriate, to resolve genetic defects that drive disease. NeuBase’s targeted PATrOL™ therapies are centered around its proprietary drug scaffold to address genetic diseases at the DNA or RNA level by combining the highly targeted approach of traditional genetic therapies with the broad organ distribution capabilities of small molecules. With an initial focus on silencing disease-causing mutations in debilitating neurological, neuromuscular, and oncologic disorders, NeuBase is committed to redefining medicine for the millions of patients with both common and rare conditions. To learn more, visit www.neubasetherapeutics.com.

