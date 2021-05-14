Specialty Ink Developer Nocopi Q1 Revenue Grows 18% to $0.6M and Net Income Doubles to $114,800 and Cash Rises $0.4M to $1.7M vs Year-End 2020

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: NNUP), a developer of specialty reactive inks used in entertainment, toy and educational products as well as in document and product authentication technologies to combat fraud, today announced results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021 (Q1’21). Nocopi’s SEC filings are available here.



Q1 Highlights

Revenue rose 18% to $611,400, driven by a 20% increase in product sales

Gross profit increased 45% to $391,000 due to higher revenue and gross margins across the business

Net income increased to $114,800 from $52,600 in Q1’20 which benefitted from $47,000 of accrued state taxes that were not payable

Cash increased $0.5M to $1.7M at 3/31/21 versus a year ago

Book value rose over $0.7M versus year-ago to $3.5M



Nocopi Chairman and CEO Michael Feinstein commented, “Nocopi started 2021 returning to double digit revenue growth in what is generally our slowest quarter. We believe this quarter should the set tone for the full year as our partners are able to resume the geographic expansion that had been sidetracked by the COVID-19 pandemic. A key international customer accelerated their pace of ink orders providing a meaningful benefit in Q1’21. “Importantly, Nocopi’s cash collections were very strong in Q1’21, enabling us to close the first quarter with $1.7M in cash and no debt. Our cash growth reflects the benefit of continued growth, receivables collections and the quarterly $100,000 minimum guaranteed royalty payment from our largest licensing customer, an item not reflected in our income statement. As our cash position continues to build, we continue to evaluate strategic options to deploy those funds in uses that deliver greatest possible long-term shareholder value. As this precious asset is hard earned, Nocopi believes the most prudent path is to remain disciplined in our operations, expense management and capital allocation decisions as we seek to identify the best possible uses.

“Looking forward, we are excited by our prospects in 2021 and beyond, as the world returns to normalized post-pandemic consumer and business patterns and the entertainment industry is able to launch and market major films and other entertainment. In particular, Nocopi expects the measured reopening of brick and mortar retail stores and merchant endpoints to be a very important contributor to our business. Consumer products based on our proprietary inks were carried in over 80,000 retail outlets across North America and this broad footprint was substantially impacted by store closures and reduced foot traffic related to the pandemic. While e-commerce sales rose substantially during the pandemic and helped offset the impact on retail stores, the reopening of businesses is expected to help drive the per-unit royalty income we earn on retail purchases of products incorporating our specialty reactive inks. Similarly, we expect the use of our technologies in security applications will return to growth as businesses return to more normalized operations and procurement activities.”

CEO Feinstein concluded, “We expect 2021 to be a promising year for Nocopi as our toy and entertainment customers continue to expand their geographic footprints while building stronger relationships with their Fortune 500 customers. At the same time recreational travel appears to be rebounding at airports, train stations and highway rest stops, ideal venues for consumer products featuring our ink technologies.”

Q1’21 Results

Q1’21 revenue rose 18% to $611,400 reflecting a 20% increase in product and other sales, principally due to specialty ink shipments for licensees in the entertainment and toy product market. Specialty ink sales growth continues to be a driver of future royalty income based on the sell-through of products incorporating our technologies. Nocopi recorded lower license revenue from security market customers in Q1’21 as this segment continues to be negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and saw lower ink shipments to licensees in the retail receipt and document fraud market. The security market represented approximately 8% of Q1’21 revenue.

Gross profit increased 45% to $391,100 in Q1’21 from $269,000 in Q1’20, reflecting both revenue and gross margin improvements. Q1’21 gross margin rose to 64% from 52% in Q1’20, benefitting from moderating raw materials costs which had risen substantially at the outset of the pandemic.

Q1’21 operating expenses increased slightly to $273,200 from $264,800 in Q1’20, reflecting ongoing expense management, offset by higher professional fees but benefitting from lower sales and marketing expenses.

Reflecting revenue and gross margin improvements, Nocopi’s net income increased to $114,800, or $0.00 per diluted share, in Q1’21, compared to $52,600, or $0.00 per diluted share, in Q1’20. Q1’20 net income benefited from a non-cash item $47,000 of state income taxes not payable.

Nocopi Technologies, Inc.

Statements of Comprehensive Income

(unaudited)

Three Months ended

March 31 2021 2020 Revenues Licenses, royalties and fees $ 185,500 $ 164,600 Product and other sales 425,900 355,700 611,400 520,300 Cost of revenues Licenses, royalties and fees 47,100 49,700 Product and other sales 173,200 201,600 220,300 251,300 Gross profit 391,100 269,000 Operating expenses Research and development 44,500 41,100 Sales and marketing 83,200 84,000 General and administrative 145,500 139,700 273,200 264,800 Net income from operations 117,900 4,200 Other income (expenses) Interest income 4,800 3,800 Interest expense and bank charges (600 ) (2,500 ) 4,200 1,300 Net income before income taxes 122,100 5,500 Income taxes 7,300 (47,100 ) Net income $ 114,800 $ 52,600 Basic and diluted net income per common share $ .00 $ .00 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 67,353,690 61,044,698 Diluted 67,477,603 61,530,910





Nocopi Technologies, Inc.

Balance Sheets