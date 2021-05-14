BAFANG & EUNORAU Officially Launch the New M625/M325 DIY Drive Systems

SUZHOU, China, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since 2010, EUNORAU E-MOBILITY USA Corp has been using BAFANG's e-drive systems and has established a deep cooperative relationship with BAFANG. Today, EUNORAU, as one of BAFANG's four authorized online sellers, is honored to collaborate with the brand for the global launch of the new M625/M325 DIY drive systems. Featuring superior performance, the new DIY systems are easy to install and meet the growing demand of DIY eBike enthusiasts. With the innovative technology, professional manuals and other online supports, the better user experience and the fun of conversion will be guaranteed in our online store where the new DIY drive systems are already available: https://e-bikeconversionkit.com/ .



Adopting the CAN communication protocols, the M625/M325 drive systems support a maximum torque output of 160Nm, a variety of power specifications includes 500W/750W/1000W, and 68mm-120mm five-way adaptors. Also, the kits are equipped with a large-screen color display, a cadence sensor and a downtube battery with a maximum capacity of 960Wh; comfortably meeting the modification needs of various categories, including eCity, eMTB, eTour and eCargo, and ensure a safer eBike with more miles range as well as a better riding experience. Here is the Main Spec:

About BAFANG

BAFANG, one of the leading manufacturers of e-mobility components and complete e-drive systems, has been developing solutions for electric vehicles since 2003. BAFANG concentrates on all global e-mobility trends of the future: whether for individual e-bikes, e-scooters or for public bike-sharing schemes.

BAFANG employs around 1000 staff worldwide in eight locations. The head office, development and manufacturing center are based in Suzhou. BAFANG has Sales and Service Centers in the Netherlands, the USA, Germany, Japan and Taiwan, China. The newly opened factory in Poland will focus on the production of mid-motor systems for the European markets.

BAFANG products are the highest quality and offer great flexibility. It offers a variety of drive systems for different applications to provide the user with the best driving experience at all times. EUNORAU Authorized BAFANG M325/M625 System Dealer Code: CN001.

Contact Info

Company: BAFANG

E-mail: Vera@hbmka.com, info@btn-ebike.com (Become a Dealer, B2B)

Website of Old BBS01B/BBS02B/BBS03B: https://eunorau-ebike.com/

Website of New M325/M625: https://www.e-bikeconversionkit.com/

Facebook Group: www.facebook.com/groups/bafangmotorkit/

YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/EUNORAUBAFANG2021

SOURCE: BAFANG