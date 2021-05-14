Innovid Promotes Stephanie Geno to Chief Marketing Officer

NEW YORK, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovid , the only independent omni-channel advertising and analytics platform built for television, today announced the promotion of Stephanie Geno to the company's first Chief Marketing Officer. With the move, Innovid elevates a key member of its management team with a robust background spanning media, creative and consulting to further boost the company’s innovation agenda.



“Stephanie has been a key member of our team for over three years, and since joining, her presence has been felt across the entire company,” said Zvika Netter, Innovid’s CEO and co-founder. “We look forward to all the ways she will continue to elevate Innovid’s innovation efforts during this critical time for both the industry and company itself.”

Formerly Senior Vice President of Marketing, Geno’s extensive experience spans marketing, sales, product management, client services and strategic consulting. She has operated in a senior capacity across the worlds of media agencies, creative agencies and consultancies, bringing a unique perspective and knowledge base to the company.

Now, as CMO, Geno will lead all aspects of Innovid’s brand strategy - from consumer research, to communications planning, PR, content, product marketing and demand generation. Her team will be responsible for ensuring the independent provider is connected to the needs of its customers, collaborating with the product organization to design solutions that resolve unmet needs, and ultimately bringing new solutions to market in a way that drives reach and impact.

Based on Geno’s extensive background and experience working in the B2C and B2B marketing space, she will also operate in an advisory capacity with key global accounts, sharing trends and insights and collaborating on the development of data-driven omni-channel strategies for leading brands.

“It’s an honor to be the first CMO in Innovid’s history,” Geno said. “Leading Innovid’s brand strategy during such a transformative time for the company is a task that I’m excited to take on. I am truly passionate about helping brands excel in today’s data-driven marketplace, and look forward to using my unique balance of strategic planning, partnership marketing and technical depth to help tell the stories of some of the most recognizable brands across the globe. My number one focus will be pushing forward on our innovation as the industry continues to shift towards connected TV, the third-party cookie phase out and privacy legislation.”

Before joining Innovid, Geno co-founded and served as Partner, Head of Accounts at Transparent, a marketing automation consultancy, where she led the digital marketing enablement consulting practice. Prior to joining Transparent, she spent three years as Senior Vice President at Starcom MediaVest Group, where she drove clients’ communications and media strategies and designed high-impact consumer experiences for the media agency’s network as part of the Digital Center of Excellence team. In addition to her work at Innovid, Geno currently serves on the Executive Committee of the American Advertising Federation’s Board of Directors and is an advocate for promoting women and the next generation of marketers. She has served as the co-lead for the Denver chapter of mBolden, an organization championing women in leadership in the mobile, digital and tech industries. She has also served as a board member, event chair and mentor for Chicago HOPE, a non-profit providing four-year financial scholarships and mentoring to low-income students with the dream to graduate college.

For more information about Innovid, visit www.innovid.com .

About Innovid

Innovid is the only independent omni-channel advertising and analytics platform built for television. Innovid uses data to enable the personalization, delivery, and measurement of ads across the widest breadth of digitally enabled channels in the market including TV, video, display, social, and OOH. Innovid serves a global client base of brands, agencies, and publishers through over twelve offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific.