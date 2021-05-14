Fastsole.co.uk Reveals Release Dates for Premium Brands in Shoes with Hottest Versions

London, UK , May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fastsole.co.uk is pleased to reveal the release dates of the latest launches in branded shoes including the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350, Air Jordan 1, Nike Air Force 1, Nike Trainers, and many other versions. This site is a one-stop information source for all things sneakers. Nike Trainers, Adidas Trainers, Puma, Converse, ASICS, Saucony, New Balance, Reebok, and Vans are the leading sneaker brands featured here. This site is for all sneaker fans who wish to keep tabs on the latest releases, hottest information from the world of sneakers, brand endorsements, and many more. This site is also for customers who are confused about which brand is the best for them. They can make informed decisions while investing in a good pair of trainers or sneakers.



For those looking for the best Nike Trainers, visit the site right away to browse through all the latest launches backed by innovative designs, season-friendly colour palettes, and highly engineered features such as AIR unit, VaporFly, and more. The site is now updated with the Nike Air Jordan 1 release dates and detailed information on a three-pair collection of AJ1 silhouettes launches this season. Designed in vibrant hues, these shoes are totally perfect for the summer season. The highly coveted Air Jordan sneakers are comfortable, stylish, and are made to offer a snug fit thereby giving the feet a comfortable ride every step of the way.

Customers can also check out the release dates for Yeezy Boost 350 by Adidas. The site also offers the First Look of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Mono Pack” that is now available in four quirky colour schemes making them perfect for any season, any look, and any occasion. These stunning kicks endorsed by Kanye West will sure take the style quotient to a whole new level. Go full monochrome with Mono Cinder or go ice-cool this summer with the Soft Icy Blue Palette; go all-natural with the Mono Clay version or go soft with the Mono Mist version; there is a colour for all taste palettes.



Finding the release dates for new Nike trainers is just a click away. Customers looking for the best Nike trainers in UK and Europe, this is the best place to be. From the classic Nike sneakers which have always been the center of attraction to the contemporary versions which are always in demand amongst the sporting crowd, Nike offers something for everyone. Fast Sole is now available on major social media sites for customers who want to stay updated with the latest news from the world of sneakers.

About Fastsole.co.uk

Fastsole.co.uk is an online informational guide on upcoming sneaker releases in the United Kingdom/ Europe. The site provides precise release dates with times and stockists for the latest launches. A team of dedicated sneaker experts gathers information from verified sources to offer updated information from the world of sneakers. The site is now updated with release dates of Adidas Yeezy Boost 350, Air Jordan 1, Nike Air Force 1, Nike Trainers, and other latest versions.

