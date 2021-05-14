Noble Capital Markets and Channelchek to Host Investor Forum C-Suite Interviews During Prestigious 16th Annual World Stem Cell Summit

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Noble Capital Markets (“Noble”), a research-driven investment bank, today announces its platinum-level sponsorship of, and collaboration with, the 16th World Stem Cell Summit, to be held virtually June 14-18, 2021. Noble will also provide significant content through its small and microcap investor portal, Channelchek.com.

Produced by the nonprofit Regenerative Medicine Foundation (RMF), the 2021 Summit is the most inclusive and expansive interdisciplinary networking and partnering meeting in the stem cell translation and regenerative medicine field. With the overarching purpose of fostering biomedical research, funding and investments targeting cures, the Summit is the single conference serving the diverse ecosystem of regenerative medicine stakeholders. Combined with the WFIRM & RMF Regenerative Medicine Essentials Course, the Summit provides distinctive educational and futuristic experiences through which all participants collect opportunities, become inspired and flourish.

“This segment of life sciences represents an exciting opportunity for investors and, more importantly, breakthroughs in terms of disease control and the overall quality and longevity of life,” said Nico Pronk, Noble’s president and CEO. “It is our passion at Noble, and we’re extremely excited to serve as the principal partner of the Investor Forum track at the Summit.”

Bernard Siegel, executive director of RMF and founder of the World Stem Cell Summit, said, “There is huge investor interest in the regenerative medicine and longevity space. I’ve attended Noble’s superbly organized, large-scale NobleCon investor conference. Their meetings deliver the critical content and context investors need. We are delighted to have Noble and Channelchek as our partners, providing expertise and unsurpassed connectivity.”

For more than 35 years, Noble has supported small and microcap companies – many in the life sciences space – through investment banking activities and institutional-quality equity research. In 2018, the company launched Channelchek.com, a website that offers the free distribution of news, advanced market data, extensive video content and equity research to every level of investor, ranging from novice through to institutional. There are more than 6,000 companies listed on the site that fit the small/microcap definition.

For the Summit, Noble will produce a track of interviews (“ChannelCasts”) with executives from participating life sciences companies. As many as 12 are expected, with three – Celularity, Longeveron and Avalon GloboCare – among the first to register. Each of these C-Suite interviews will consist of a detailed explanation of the company business and financial plan, followed by an investor-oriented Q&A session moderated by a FINRA-licensed senior research analyst from Noble. Channelchek will be the platform used to build awareness of the Summit and the participating companies to its user base of 50,000+, as well as for the rebroadcast of the C-Suite Series Interviews (the recordings will also be available on the Channelchek YouTube Channel.) As with all other content on Channelchek, there will be no cost to access these ChannelCasts.

For more information and to register for the Investor Forum and other events at the World Stem Cell Summit, please visit: https://ibn.fm/WorldStemCellSummit2021 . Participating company inquiries should be directed to Joseph Hain: jhain@noblecapitalmarkets.com .

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc./Channelchek.com

Noble Capital Markets (“Noble”) ( www.noblecapitalmarkets.com ) is a research-driven boutique investment bank that has supported small and microcap companies since 1984. As a FINRA- and SEC-licensed and registered broker-dealer, Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, wealth management and order execution services. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown substantially over the last decade and a half. In 2018, Noble launched www.channelchek.com , an investment community dedicated exclusively to small and microcap companies and their industries. Channelchek is tailored to meet the needs of self-directed investors and financial professionals and is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 6,000 emerging growth companies are listed on the site, with growing content including webcasts, industry sector reports, advanced market data and balanced news.

Contact Info:

Mark Pinvidic

mpinvidic@noblecapitalmarkets.com / www.noblecapitalmarkets.com

www.channelchek.com

www.worldstemcellsummit.com