Kelly Ireland of CBT Recognized for 4th Consecutive Year as a Power 60 Solution Provider Among CRN’s 2021 Women of the Channel

Orange, CA, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBT, leading woman-owned Domain Expert Integrator and Solutions Provider, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Kelly Ireland, CEO & Founder, to its 2021 Power 60 Solution Providers list, an elite subgroup of honorees chosen from the highly regarded Women of the Channel list.

The women honored on this year’s list pushed forward with comprehensive business plans, marketing initiatives, and other innovative ideas to support their partners and customers, helping them through the uncertainty brought on by the global COVID-19 pandemic. CRN celebrates these exceptional women for their leadership, dedication, and channel advocacy.

The Power 60 Solution Providers are chosen by the CRN editorial team based on their contributions, expertise, and dedication to building strong solution provider businesses. The award recognizes an exclusive subgroup of elite industry role models who continue to drive professional success through leadership and dedication to their own organizations and the entire IT channel.

Our accomplishments in 2020 were directly based on personal investment Kelly Ireland made in CBT over 4 years ago, specifically, with IoT and the OT-IT convergence being the next frontier. Kelly pivoted CBT's focus to concentrate here and it paid off hugely by being prepared for business needs during the pandemic.

“CRN’s 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges accomplished, influential women whose dedication, hard work, and leadership accelerate channel growth,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “We are proud to honor them for their many accomplishments and look forward to their continued contributions to the IT channel.”

“It is an honor to be recognized as part of such a prestigious list, and I could not have achieved this without the support from the CBT team, our partners, and clients,” said Ireland. “In the next year, we expect continued growth around our Industrial IoT solutions, especially as enterprises strive to adapt to the new normal with remote and connected worker technologies. We’re excited to be at the forefront in this area, with IT/OT solutions that will drive significant ROI for our customers.”

The 2021 Women of the Channel and Power 60 Solution Provider award will be featured in CRN Magazine on May 10th and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About CBT

CBT is a premier, woman-owned Domain Expert Integrator breaking the mold of traditional technology solution design. Our digital transformation strategies bridge the gap between information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) to provide business outcomes beneficial across the entirety of an organization. From the CIO to the COO, to Digital Transformation Leadership and everyone in between, we deliver solutions that unite these unique business cultures for collective success in today’s data-driven economy.

At CBT, we take our tag line to heart: Delivering Technology with a Human Touch. We put people at the center of our process, products, and technology solutions. With the focus areas of Industrial IoT, HPC & Analytics, Hybrid IT, and IT Supply Chain Optimization, we’re ready to take your innovation initiatives from ideas to execution. Learn more at www.cbtechinc.com .



About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

