Aleafia Health Announces Changes to Executive Team

TORONTO, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, OTCQX: ALEAF) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”) a global leader in cannabis wellness products and services, today announced that Benjamin Ferdinand, chief financial officer, is departing the Company on amicable terms to pursue a new opportunity in the technology sector. He will continue to serve as CFO during a transition period. The Company has initiated a search process for a new chief financial officer with the help of an executive search firm and will consider internal and external candidates.

Additionally, in connection with the previously announced transaction with Myconic Capital Corp. (“Myconic”), as agreed upon by the Company and Myconic, Keith White, president of clinic operations, has joined the management team of Myconic. The Company does not intend to replace this position.

Chief Commercial Officer Tricia Symmes currently leads the Company’s medical cannabis sales and new patient acquisition programs and will assume responsibility for clinic operations moving forward. She brings to the role over 20 years of executive leadership experience in sales and operations in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.

“On behalf of our board of directors and management team, I would like to thank Benjamin for his leadership and contribution to our growth since 2018, from the pre-revenue phase of our business to a global cannabis wellness leader today,” said Aleafia Health CEO Geoffrey Benic. “We look forward to continue working closely with Keith in his new role with Myconic as we expand our patient ecosystem.”

For Investor & Media Relations:

Nicholas Bergamini, VP Investor Relations

1-833-879-2533

IR@AleafiaHealth.com

LEARN MORE: www.AleafiaHealth.com

About Aleafia Health:

Aleafia Health is a vertically integrated and federally licensed Canadian cannabis company offering cannabis health and wellness services and products in Canada and in international markets. The Company operates medical clinics, education centres and production facilities for the production and sale of cannabis.

Aleafia Health owns four significant licensed cannabis production facilities, including the first large-scale, legal outdoor cultivation facility in Canadian history. The Company produces a diverse portfolio of commercially proven, high-margin derivative products including oils, capsules, edibles, sublingual strips and vapes. Aleafia Health operates the largest national network of medical cannabis clinics and education centres staffed by MDs, nurse practitioners and educators and operates internationally in three continents.

