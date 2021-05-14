Werner Enterprises to Participate in Three Investment Virtual Teleconferences

OMAHA, Neb., May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN), one of the nation's largest transportation and logistics companies, announced participation in the following investment virtual teleconferences.



BofA Securities 2021 Virtual Transportation, Airline and Industrials Conference: Thursday, May 20, 2021. Fireside chat from 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. CT. Speakers: Derek J. Leathers, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer and John J. Steele, Executive Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer.

Wolfe Transportation and Industrials Conference: Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Fireside chat from 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. CT. Speakers: Derek J. Leathers, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer and John J. Steele, Executive Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer.

KeyBanc Capital Markets Virtual Industrials & Basic Materials Conference: Wednesday, June 2, 2021, series of small investor group meetings.

A live webcast for each of the events will be available on the conference date through the "Investors" section under “News and Events” and then “Webcasts & Presentations” on the Werner website at www.werner.com. An archive will then be available on the Werner website during the 30-day period following each conference date.

The conference dates and times provided in this press release may be subject to change. Should any such change occur, Werner may update the information by giving notice on its website or through other methods of public disclosure. Please consult the Werner website before or on the conference date for any such updated notices.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) delivers superior truckload transportation and logistics services to customers across the United States, Mexico and Canada. With 2020 revenues of $2.4 billion, an industry-leading modern truck and trailer fleet, nearly 13,000 talented associates and our innovative Werner Edge technology, we are an essential solutions provider for customers who value the integrity of their supply chain and require safe and exceptional on-time service. Werner provides Dedicated and One-Way Truckload services as well as Logistics services that include truckload brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile. As an industry leader, Werner is deeply committed to promoting sustainability and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion.

