Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended April 4, 2021

SARASOTA, Fla., May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (OTCQB:UNIR) today reported its financial results for the first fiscal quarter of 2021 ending April 4, 2021.



Financial Summary

Net Sales of $21,896,001 increased 31.2% quarter-to-quarter and 3.6% versus pre-COVID-19 prior year period

Net Income was $1,036,001 versus $280,274 for first quarter of last year



Net Income per Common Share was $0.06 versus a loss of ($0.14) last year



Overview

The first quarter of fiscal 2021 marked a return to profitability for the Company as customers stepped up their production to meet heightened demand levels as COVID-19 related restrictions eased, particularly in the U.S. However, this quarter cannot be characterized as a return to normalcy as we continued to face challenges such as a significant increase in raw material prices. We raised prices late in the first quarter of this year which will help mitigate the cost increases, but the timing will benefit future periods more than the first quarter.

Despite the challenges, we increased Net Sales sequentially for the third consecutive quarter which, when combined with a continued focus on operating efficiencies, lead us to a meaningful improvement in financial metrics. Gross Profit margins improved to 14.8% this quarter versus 12.9% for all of last year and Net Income this quarter was $1,036,001 versus a significant loss for all of Fiscal 2020. As business conditions normalize, we expect that our quarter-to-quarter results will lead to further improvement of our financial performance.

Net Sales

The first quarter of Fiscal 2021 continued to show quarterly sequential growth as Net Sales increased to $21,896,001 which represented an increase of 31.2% versus the previous quarter and an increase of 3.6% versus the pre-COVID-19 first quarter of last year. Globally, Automotive Sector sales were 64.0% of total Net Sales, increasing 5.4% as compared to the first quarter of last year. Our Industrial Sector sales were nearly equal to the pre-COVID-19 prior year period, representing 36.0% of overall Net Sales. Approximately 85% of our Industrial Sector sales are from our U.S. operations. Our technically based product lines were in sharp demand this quarter as major equipment and recreational vehicle manufacturers increased production levels to meet strong demand. Lagging this quarter were sales to the hospitality industry. We are optimistic that this is just delayed sales and will increase as hospitality entities begin to further open up.

From a geographic perspective, the revenue of our U.K. operations was up sharply this quarter, increasing 13.4% versus the prior year quarter. Approximately 90% of sales from our U.K. operations were to the automotive industry and because of the COVID-19 issues, we were furloughed two weeks towards the end of the first quarter of last year which had a dampening effect on sales. We are pleased with the level of sales this quarter, but the magnitude of the year-to-year gains should be tempered because of the weakness of the prior year.

While comparisons to the prior year period will become increasingly less meaningful as we progress through this year because of the COVID-19 impact on the sales of Fiscal 2020, it is noteworthy as to the sequential improvement in Net Sales each quarter. There is concern as to the impact of the supply chain issues on sales for the next quarter or so. Although this can be a significant impediment in the short-term, we believe we are positioned to meet the demand for our products in the revitalized economies around the world.

Net Income

Net Income for the first quarter of Fiscal 2021 was $1,036,001 compared to $280,274 for the first quarter of Fiscal 2020. During the first quarter of Fiscal 2021, the Company received a $2.0 million loan from the U.S. government's Payroll Protection Program ("PPP"). Under the terms of the program, all or a portion of the loan would be forgiven as the Company incurred qualifying PPP expenses (e.g., payroll, leases, utilities) and substantially met the terms for forgiveness. Accordingly, for the first quarter of Fiscal 2021, the Company recorded income from the PPP funding of $838,864, which is equal to the eligible expenses it incurred to date and the amount of debt forgiveness it expects to receive. Excluding the income from the PPP funding, Net Income for the quarter would have been $197,137.

Gross Profit margin for the quarter was 14.8%, which was greater than the 12.9% for all of Fiscal 2020, but below last year’s first quarter pre-COVID-19 level of 18.1%. The biggest negative impact on margins has been the rapid inflation of raw material costs. We raised prices late in the first quarter of this year which will help mitigate the cost increases, but the timing will benefit future periods more than the first quarter. Continued raw material price inflation and supply chain disruptions remain a challenge as we look to the short-term.

We reduced Operating Expenses this quarter by 4.7% as compared to the first quarter of last year. Cost reduction efforts are a primary objective of the Company. Additionally, selling and research and development activities (e.g., travel and new trials) have not returned to their pre-COVID-19 levels.

Net Income (Loss) Allocable to Common Shareholders

Net Income Allocable to Common Shareholders was $219,587 or $0.06 per common share versus a loss of $512,561 or ($0.14) per common share. All Income (Loss) results and per share results are after an expense for preferred stock dividends. Payment for such dividends for both periods was deferred to preserve cash and provide additional liquidity.

Weighted average shares outstanding were 3,736,006 for both fiscal first quarters.

About Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (UNIR) is a leading manufacturer of vinyl-coated fabrics that are durable, stain resistant, cost-effective alternatives to leather, cloth and other synthetic fabric coverings. Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc.’s revenue in 2020 was derived 59.6% from the automotive industry and approximately 40.4% from the recreational, industrial, indoor and outdoor furnishings, hospitality and healthcare markets. Our primary brand names include Naugahyde®, BeautyGard®, Flame Blocker™, Spirit Millennium®, Ambla®, Amblon®, Velbex®, Cirroflex®, Plastolene® and Vynide®.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Except for statements of historical fact, certain information contained in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “planned,” “estimated” and “potential” and words of similar import, as well as all references to the future. These forward-looking statements are based on Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc.’s current expectations. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the Company are not guarantees of future performance and that a variety of factors could cause the Company´s actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the Company´s forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties which may affect the operations, performance, development and results of the Company´s business include, but are not limited to, the following: uncertainties relating to economic conditions, uncertainties relating to customer plans and commitments, the pricing and availability of equipment, materials and inventories, currency fluctuations, technological developments, performance issues with suppliers, economic growth, delays in testing of new products, the Company’s ability to successfully integrate acquired operations, the Company’s dependence on key personnel, the Company’s ability to protect its intellectual property rights, the effectiveness of cost-reduction plans, rapid technology changes and the highly competitive environment in which the Company operates. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) ASSETS April 4, 2021 January 3, 2021 CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,820,504 $ 1,656,882 Accounts receivable, net 13,232,799 10,114,819 Inventories, net 18,806,113 17,952,850 Other current assets 2,032,971 1,841,153 Related party receivable 30,273 907 Total Current Assets 35,922,660 31,566,611 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 18,149,788 18,491,122 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS, NET 6,144,689 6,242,736 OTHER ASSETS Intangible assets 3,402,599 3,388,357 Goodwill 1,079,175 1,079,175 Other long-term assets 4,801,496 4,679,990 Total Other Assets 9,283,270 9,147,522 TOTAL ASSETS $ 69,500,407 $ 65,447,991 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Checks issued in excess of bank balance $ 108,676 $ 275,297 Lines of credit 18,629,921 17,760,583 Current maturities of long-term debt 1,774,366 1,432,301 Current maturities of finance lease liabilities 243,327 257,298 Accounts payable 8,428,939 7,344,785 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 9,113,066 7,987,333 Current maturities of related party finance lease liabilities 153,658 149,366 Current portion of postretirement benefit liability - health and life 162,977 162,977 Total Current Liabilities 38,614,930 35,369,940 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Long-term debt, less current portion 7,916,753 7,338,762 Finance lease liabilities, less current portion 176,339 235,116 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 5,829,177 5,893,268 Related party finance lease liabilities, less current portion 2,465,810 2,504,404 Long-term debt to related parties 4,216,566 4,216,566 Postretirement benefit liability - health and life, less current portion 2,701,077 2,713,585 Other long-term liabilities 934,834 807,190 Total Long-Term Liabilities 24,240,556 23,708,891 Total Liabilities 62,855,486 59,078,831 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred units, Series A UEP Holdings, LLC, 200,000 units issued and outstanding ($100 issue price) 617,571 617,571 Preferred units, Series B UEP Holdings, LLC, 150,000 units issued and outstanding ($100 issue price) 463,179 463,179 Preferred stock, Uniroyal Global (Europe) Limited, 50 shares issued and outstanding ($1.51 stated value) 75 75 Common stock, 95,000,000 shares authorized ($.001 par value) 3,736,006 shares issued and outstanding as of April 4, 2021 and January 3, 2021 3,736 3,736 Additional paid-in capital 35,290,590 35,290,590 Accumulated deficit (28,515,083 ) (28,734,670 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,215,147 ) (1,271,321 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 6,644,921 6,369,160 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 69,500,407 $ 65,447,991







Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended April 4, 2021 April 5, 2020 NET SALES $ 21,896,001 $ 21,140,124 COST OF GOODS SOLD 18,658,664 17,309,542 Gross Profit 3,237,337 3,830,582 OPERATING EXPENSES: Selling 898,712 992,447 General and administrative 1,579,027 1,603,717 Research and development 327,458 348,402 OPERATING EXPENSES 2,805,197 2,944,566 Operating Income 432,140 886,016 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest expense (403,746 ) (467,483 ) Funding from Paycheck Protection Program 838,864 - Other income (expense) 206,304 (190,889 ) Net Other Income (Expense) 641,422 (658,372 ) INCOME BEFORE TAX PROVISION 1,073,562 227,644 TAX PROVISION (BENEFIT) 37,561 (52,630 ) NET INCOME 1,036,001 280,274 Preferred stock dividend (816,414 ) (792,835 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) ALLOCABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 219,587 $ (512,561 ) INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE: Basic and Diluted $ 0.06 $ (0.14 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic and Diluted 3,736,006 3,736,006



