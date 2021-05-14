Shawcor Reports Voting Results from Annual and Special Meeting

TORONTO, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shawcor Ltd. (TSX: SCL) announced today, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting held May 13, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario.
A total of 36,474,004 common shares were voted at the meeting representing 51.77% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the election of all director nominees as follows:
|Name of Nominee
|% of Votes For
|% of Votes Withheld
|Derek S. Blackwood
|99.41
|0.59
|Laura A. Cillis
|99.59
|0.41
|Kevin J. Forbes
|99.22
|0.78
|Alan R. Hibben
|98.92
|1.08
|Kevin L. Nugent
|95.75
|4.25
|Stephen M. Orr
|99.51
|0.49
|Pamela S. Pierce
|99.32
|0.68
Detailed voting results for the meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com
For further information, please contact:
Shawcor Ltd.
Meghan MacEachern
Director, External Communications & ESG
Telephone: 437-341-1848
Email: meghan.maceachern@shawcor.com
Source: Shawcor Ltd.