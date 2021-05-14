Shawcor Reports Voting Results from Annual and Special Meeting

TORONTO, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shawcor Ltd. (TSX: SCL) announced today, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting held May 13, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario.



A total of 36,474,004 common shares were voted at the meeting representing 51.77% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the election of all director nominees as follows:

Name of Nominee % of Votes For % of Votes Withheld Derek S. Blackwood 99.41 0.59 Laura A. Cillis 99.59 0.41 Kevin J. Forbes 99.22 0.78 Alan R. Hibben 98.92 1.08 Kevin L. Nugent 95.75 4.25 Stephen M. Orr 99.51 0.49 Pamela S. Pierce 99.32 0.68

Detailed voting results for the meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

For further information, please contact:

Shawcor Ltd.

Meghan MacEachern

Director, External Communications & ESG

Telephone: 437-341-1848

Email: meghan.maceachern@shawcor.com

Source: Shawcor Ltd.