Birchcliff Energy Ltd. Announces Voting Results From 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (“Birchcliff”) (TSX: BIR) is pleased to announce that at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 13, 2021 (the “Meeting”), shareholders elected all five of the proposed nominees listed in Birchcliff’s information circular dated March 24, 2021 (the “Information Circular”). In addition, shareholders approved all other matters voted upon at the Meeting.



The matters voted upon at the Meeting were discussed in detail in the Information Circular, a copy of which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Birchcliff’s website at www.birchcliffenergy.com. The voting results for each matter voted upon are set forth in the table below and a copy of the Report of Voting Results is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Matters Voted Upon Outcome of Vote(1) Votes For Votes Against or Withheld, as

applicable 1. Ordinary resolution to fix the number of directors of Birchcliff to be elected at the Meeting at five. Passed 129,297,252

97.53% 3,278,253

2.47% 2. Ordinary resolution to approve the election of the following nominees as directors of Birchcliff, to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of Birchcliff or until their successor is elected or appointed: (a) Dennis A. Dawson Elected 122,009,367

92.03%



10,566,138

7.97% (b) Debra A. Gerlach Elected 125,013,994

94.30%



7,561,511

5.70% (c) Stacey E. McDonald Elected 124,950,426

94.25%



7,625,079

5.75% (d) James W. Surbey Elected 120,945,525

91.23%



11,629,980

8.77% (e) A. Jeffery Tonken Elected 123,639,179

93.26%



8,936,326

6.74% 3. Ordinary resolution to approve the appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditors of Birchcliff, to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of Birchcliff, and to authorize the board of directors to fix their remuneration as such. Passed 134,682,868

97.42% 3,562,082

2.58% Note:

(1) All votes were conducted by ballot.

About Birchcliff:

Birchcliff is a Calgary, Alberta based intermediate oil and natural gas company with operations concentrated within its one core area, the Peace River Arch of Alberta. Birchcliff’s common shares and cumulative redeemable preferred shares, Series A and Series C, are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols “BIR”, “BIR.PR.A” and “BIR.PR.C”, respectively.