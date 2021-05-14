GT Gold Announcement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GT Gold Corp. (TSX-V:GTT; OTCQX:GTGDF) (the “Company” or “GT Gold”) today announced that its Board of Directors has concluded that there was no basis for allegations made during a proxy contest, accusing Mr. Ashwath Mehra, the Executive Chairman of the Company, of using the Company’s funds for personal expenses.



The Board, through a committee comprising independent directors, has undertaken a thorough review of the allegations made by a Company shareholder during the proxy contest. As part of the investigation, a leading international firm of specialist forensic accountants was engaged to examine and report on the allegations and was provided with full access to Company records and management, including to Mr. Mehra himself.

The aforesaid report concluded that Mr. Mehra’s expenses were for a business purpose; that they followed the principles of GT Gold policies; and that they were submitted and effectively authorized in compliance with the relevant GT Gold policies.

The Board, having fully considered the report prepared by the independent forensic accounting firm, agrees with the findings that the allegations were baseless and considers the matter closed.

