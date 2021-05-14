IBI Group Inc. Announces Results of the 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

| Source: IBI Group, Inc. IBI Group, Inc.

Toronto, Ontario, CANADA

TORONTO, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBI Group Inc. ("IBI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the detailed voting results for the 2021 Annual and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") of Shareholders held on May 14, 2021 in Toronto, ON.

The following seven nominees were elected as Directors of the Corporation to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the vote are as follows:

Name of NomineeVotes "For"% ForVotes "Withheld"% Withheld
Scott Stewart25,400,32799.89%29,3330.11%
David Thom25,415,73799.95%13,8230.05%
Michael Nobrega25,400,17799.88%29,3830.12%
John Reid25,400,12799.89%28,4830.11%
Claudia Krywiak25,401,17799.89%28,3830.11%
Paula Sinclair25,386,62799.83%42,9330.17%
Sharon Ranson25,122,59598.79%306,9651.21%

KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, were reappointed as auditors of the Corporation to hold office until the next annual meeting, and the Directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The results were as follows:

Votes "For"% ForVotes "Withheld"% Withheld
25,513,89999.84%40,3870.26%

The Corporation's approach to executive compensation (say on pay), as described in the Corporation's Management Information Circular, was accepted. The results were as follows:

Votes "For"% ForVotes "Against"% Against
25,360,33299.73%69,2280.27%

About IBI Group Inc.

IBI Group Inc. (TSX:IBG) is a technology-driven design firm with global architecture, engineering, planning, and technology expertise spanning over 60 offices and 3,100 professionals around the world. For nearly 50 years, its dedicated professionals have helped clients create livable, sustainable, and advanced urban environments. IBI Group believes that cities thrive when designed with intelligent systems, sustainable buildings, efficient infrastructure, and a human touch. Follow IBI Group on Twitter @ibigroup and Instagram @ibi_group.

For additional information, please contact:

Stephen Taylor, CFO
IBI Group Inc.
55 St. Clair Avenue West
Toronto, ON M5V 2Y7        
Tel: 1-416-596-1930
www.ibigroup.com

Media:

Julia Harper
IBI Group Inc.
Tel: 416-596-1930
julia.harper@ibigroup.com