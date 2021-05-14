IBI Group Inc. Announces Results of the 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBI Group Inc. ("IBI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the detailed voting results for the 2021 Annual and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") of Shareholders held on May 14, 2021 in Toronto, ON.



The following seven nominees were elected as Directors of the Corporation to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the vote are as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes "For" % For Votes "Withheld" % Withheld Scott Stewart 25,400,327 99.89% 29,333 0.11% David Thom 25,415,737 99.95% 13,823 0.05% Michael Nobrega 25,400,177 99.88% 29,383 0.12% John Reid 25,400,127 99.89% 28,483 0.11% Claudia Krywiak 25,401,177 99.89% 28,383 0.11% Paula Sinclair 25,386,627 99.83% 42,933 0.17% Sharon Ranson 25,122,595 98.79% 306,965 1.21%

KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, were reappointed as auditors of the Corporation to hold office until the next annual meeting, and the Directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The results were as follows:

Votes "For" % For Votes "Withheld" % Withheld 25,513,899 99.84% 40,387 0.26%

The Corporation's approach to executive compensation (say on pay), as described in the Corporation's Management Information Circular, was accepted. The results were as follows:

Votes "For" % For Votes "Against" % Against 25,360,332 99.73% 69,228 0.27%

IBI Group Inc. (TSX:IBG) is a technology-driven design firm with global architecture, engineering, planning, and technology expertise spanning over 60 offices and 3,100 professionals around the world.

