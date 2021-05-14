High Arctic Announces Annual General Meeting Results

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW



CALGARY, Alberta, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Arctic Energy Services Inc. (TSX: HWO) (“High Arctic” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce the results of the annual general meeting of the shareholders of High Arctic held on May 13, 2021 (the “Meeting”). 24 shareholders holding a total of 27,238,919 common shares of the Corporation were represented at the Meeting in person or proxy, representing approximately 55.80% of the total votes attached to all issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation as of the record date on April 8, 2021. All matters put forth at the Meeting were approved.

In respect of the election of directors, the shareholders approved fixing the number of directors at six with each nominee named in the Corporation’s management information circular dated April 8, 2021 being considered for election as directors. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors, which was conducted by ballot, are set out below:

VOTES FOR VOTES

WITHHELD/ABSTAINED Michael R. Binnion ‎99.22%‎

‎(26,977,317)‎ ‎0.78%‎

‎(211,602)‎ Simon P. D. Batcup ‎99.57%‎

‎(27,072,769)‎ ‎0.43%‎

‎(116,150)‎ Daniel J. Bordessa ‎97.41%‎

‎(26,483,369)‎ ‎2.59%‎

‎(705,550)‎ Honourable Joe Oliver ‎99.56%‎

‎(27,069,200)‎ ‎0.44%‎

‎(119,719)‎ Ember W.M. Shmitt ‎97.41%‎

‎(26,484,298)‎ ‎2.59%‎

‎(704,621)‎ Douglas J. Strong ‎99.60%‎

‎(27,080,817)‎ ‎0.40%‎

‎(108,102)‎



At the Meeting, the shareholders also approved a resolution re-appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Corporation.

About High Arctic

High Arctic’s principal focus is to provide drilling and specialized well completion services, equipment rentals and other services to the oil and gas industry. High Arctic is a market leader providing drilling and specialized well completion services and supplies rig matting, camps and drilling support equipment on a rental basis in Papua New Guinea. The western Canadian operation provides well servicing, well abandonment, snubbing and nitrogen services and equipment on a rental basis to a large number of exploration and production companies.

