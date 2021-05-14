Corcoran Global Living Announces New Office in Prime Beverly Hills Location

Los Angeles, CA, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recognized as one of the fastest growing real estate brokerage brands in 2020, as demonstrated by recent RISMedia and RealTrends rankings, Corcoran Global Living unveiled plans for the real estate brokerage’s entry into the heart of the bespoke community of Beverly Hills, CA.

“Our success across the West Coast has been unparalleled,” commented Michael Mahon, CEO and Founder of Corcoran Global Living. “We launched our first location in Lake Tahoe, CA in February 2020, and today our Corcoran Global Living family of associates represents over 1,700 market professionals, transacting over $6.4 billion in closed sales volume within many of the most recognized destination communities of North America. This record pace growth has seen Corcoran Global Living gain national recognition as the 28th largest closed sales volume brokerage in the U.S. on the RealTrends 500, and the 26th largest closed sales volume brokerage in 2020 by RISMedia’s Power Broker Rankings Report.”

“Our growth across Southern California is monumental,” commented Peter Lorimer, Partner and Regional Vice President of the Greater Los Angeles communities of Corcoran Global Living. “The culture, the vibe, and our people represent many of the most renowned communities and clientele in the world. The 90210 zip code of Beverly Hills represents the destination markets where we specialize, and we could not be more excited for the opening of our Beverly Hills location at 9647 Brighton Way, just a couple blocks from the heart of world-renowned Rodeo Drive.”

Having launched its first location in the Greater Los Angeles market six months ago with 120 associates, Corcoran Global Living has now grown to over 700 luxury real estate professionals focused on making a difference within the Greater Los Angeles community.

“Our people make the difference,” exclaimed Peter Lorimer. “There is a clear demand for our level of bespoke service, our vision, our collaboration, and our tireless commitment to making a positive difference within the communities in which we live.”

Adding further to the excitement, Beverly Hills leadership and community expert, Nick Spirtos, recently announced his acceptance of leading the Beverly Hills sales management team for Corcoran Global Living.

“We are attracting the best and the brightest luxury real estate professionals of the Beverly Hills community,” stated Nick Spirtos. Between the near 40 associates already hired for the Beverly Hills location and multiple interviews conducted weekly, the office is growing rapidly ahead of its July 2021 grand opening. ‘There’s no place I’d rather be’ has become the quote of each interview,” exclaimed Spirtos in describing the culture and momentum of the Corcoran Global Living Beverly Hills location. “I continue to explain to real estate associate candidates that our vibe and opportunity is unique to the industry, as well as the Beverly Hills community. While we represent many of the largest producing luxury independent teams and independent professionals in the market, we provide opportunities for personal growth and wealth building that contribute to our family culture of building and supporting one another in creating the most popular real estate brokerage office ever experienced in Beverly Hills.”

About Corcoran Global Living

Founded on the principle of putting people first, Corcoran Global Living, an affiliate of The Corcoran Group, serves the California and Nevada markets with 47 strategically located offices in Northern California, Southern California, and Reno/Lake Tahoe. Corcoran Global Living is well positioned to provide exceptional service to its very loyal customer base, with more than 1,700 dedicated, professional agents and gross annual sales of $6.4 billion. Known for making a positive difference in the communities in which associates and staff live, the Corcoran Global Living organization is poised for exponential expansion to service clients in additional markets and communities throughout the United States. From luxury homes and income properties to vacation getaways and first-time homes, Corcoran Global Living has the experience, insight, and expertise to achieve and surpass clients’ highest expectations. For more information, visit CorcoranGL.com.

Attachment