Meet QuickDuck - Polygon (Matic) Network Yield Optimizer

SINGAPORE, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An experienced smart contract developers created an impressive service for passive earnings in cryptocurrency called QuickDuck. Finance, which pools together the best farming mechanics from Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain and transfers them to Polygon.



QuickDuck vaults use a compounding farming strategy that provides higher ROI compared to simple interest pools. All these works without intermediaries, via smart contracts that automatically increase user investments, increasing the percentage yield. The project team plans to make over 100 farming pools for QuickSwap, SushiSwap and Cometh (the largest exchanges in the Polygon (Matic) network) available to QuickDuck users. The platform also has its own token - $QUACK.

The main feature of the project is that there are no unsecured tokens in the system. The initial balance of the platform is created from the team's personal funds. The volume of emission of $QUACK tokens is tied to the performance of all farming in pools. This guarantees both a stable growth in the price of the $QUACK token and an increase in liquidity volume.

Fair Farming

The QuickDuck team launches the first of its kind Fair Farming. The project has no private sale or pre-mine. Users are rewarded for farming both in $QUICK and $QUACK tokens. During the first weeks of launch, QuickDuck farmers will receive the maximum yield in QUACK tokens for farming. Every farmer will have two-weeks bootstrap period: x4 rewards for the first week, x2 – for the second.

Tokenomics

Another great platform's advantage is its unique tokenomics. Any project participant receives a reward in both $ QUICK and $ QUACK. in proportion to the volume of primary profit and the volume of allocated funds.

For every $1 received as a reward in $QUICK, the user will receive an additional $3 in $QUACK. For liquidity placed in the LP pool with $QUACK, users will receive not 3 to 1, but 10 to 1 in $QUACK!

Since emission is proportional to the volume of the platform's profit, all farmers earn an equal percentage of profitability, despite the placing liquidity time and the time of entering the pool.

The commission from the profits of all pools is 30%, of which 1⁄3 (10%) goes to the development of the project to stimulate rapid development, and 2⁄3 (20%) goes to the buyback of $QUACKs from QuickSwap. 10% of $QUACKs earned as a performance fees among all users goes to the team for further development and ecosystem evolution.

Since the issuance of $QUACK is based on the profit received from the commission, the model is stable and balanced.

Farming launches on May 16.

Social Links

Twitter: https://twitter.com/quickduckfarm

Medium: https://quickduck.medium.com

Telegram Chat: https://t.me/quickduckchat

Telegram Channel: https://t.me/QuickDuckFin

Media Contact

Company: QuickDuck Finance

E-mail: hello@quickduck.finance

Website: https://quickduck.finance/

SOURCE: QuickDuck Finance