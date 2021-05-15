Princeton, NJ, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GAVS Technologies is pleased to announce the opening of its offices in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, India. It is a key milestone for GAVS as it expands its footprint within India.



GAVS Technologies launches 2 new offices in India

The two new offices will function as development centres as GAVS continues to support its global clients and enable them to achieve their business imperatives.

“This is very aspirational for us. Largely because this is going to be a conduit to truly build a healthcare technology company.” – Sumit Ganguli, CEO, GAVS Technologies

GAVS continues to focus on building competency in the healthcare domain. It is committed to leverage technologies such as AI, ML, Blockchain to develop solutions and emerge as true partners for its clients.

About GAVS Technologies

GAVS Technologies (GAVS) is a global IT services provider with a focus on AI-led Managed Services and Digital Transformation. GAVS’ AIOps platform, Zero Incident FrameworkTM (ZIFTM), enables proactive detection and remediation of incidents and increases uptime, helping organizations drive towards a Zero Incident EnterpriseTM. ZIFTM, an on-premise, and SaaS solution, enable IT to deliver high-performing systems with end-to-end visibility that helps manage and optimize resources and assets and drives value for businesses. GAVS has transformed IT Enterprise delivery through ZIFTM’s Discover, Monitor, Analyze, Predict, and Remediate modules, to optimize IT infrastructure performance, prevent data disasters and enhance business services continuity.

