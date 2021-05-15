Introducing Grit and Grace Magazine, a New Venture Launching on Kids Industry.

Miami Beach, United States, May 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grit and Grace manager Remedy Aquino announced the launch of Grit and Grace Magazine. This new media venture is reporting on the cultural contributions of parents, children, and people of all races across the burgeoning kids’ industry. The magazine’s first print and digital issue will launch on May 15th and features artist and entrepreneur Soleil Nation on the cover.

“It’s an honor to grace the very first cover of Grit and Grace Magazine,” said Nation. “As a working kid and entrepreneur, happy to support the launch of a new publication focused on starting conversations and covering issues that educate, entertain, and inspire parents and children in the world.”

As the first quarterly publication by and for parents and kids in the kids’ industry, Grit and Grace Magazine will explore all facets of conscious parenting, diverse topics on lifestyle, tips, education, community, commerce, spanning amateur and professional sports, mini-celebrities, young entrepreneurs, music, fashion, and more.

We are celebrating the excellence of our young athletes and entertainers on the planet. Grit and Grace Magazine is designed to gather inspirational kids dedicated to current children’s lifestyles and news about the children’s industry. “We realized there is a shortage of media content that showcased modern children’s lifestyle or celebrated the burgeoning style of fashionable babies, toddlers, tweens, and teens,” said founder Remedy Aquino. “To have true social equity in the world, we first need an equal share of voice. We founded Grit and Grace Magazine as a must-read cultural hub and content mecca highlighting children’s distinction in the world.”

April’s issue features exclusive interviews and beautiful photos of children worldwide thriving amidst Covid in their respective industries, mainly sports and entertainment.

In the featured photographer section: Cover Girl, readers embark on a journey to a visual delight of fashion and editorial photos through the lens of an 11-year-old photographer Skylar Nation.

Additional topics in the issue range from Dashaun Morris II’s profile, a nine-year-old athlete who’s already making moves as college football’s youngest recruits, and a Junior Olympian. In this exclusive interview, Morris traces his rise to being maybe the most exciting young sprinter on the planet. He tells us about that junior world record in Virginia, his idols and inspirations, his Olympic ambitions, and gives us the key to his success.

Said Aquino, “We believe that children of the world can and will continue to change the economic trajectory. Grit and Grace Magazine is on a mission to shed light on the positive impact of children on the global marketplace and the role children play to educate, advocate, and help empower the future generation.

About Grit and Grace Magazine

The magazine was founded by Miami Beach-based Remedy Aquino, parent, entrepreneur, photographer, and marketing specialist. Grit and Grace Magazine will be issued quarterly in print and digital versions.

For more information, visit https://gritandgracemagazine.com/