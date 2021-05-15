Expert in natural makeup application continues to bring the best in natural beauty services to the Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, May 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paris, Milan, and New York may be the places thought of when looking for the best in makeup services, but in the heart of Ho Chi Minh City, a singular talent that could easily be ranked as one of the best in Asia is currently offering her services to the people of Vietnam.

Dong Bao Tram, an expert in permanent makeup, laser hair removal, and skincare, does not just love what she does as an expert in her field, but appreciates and understands the people in Vietnam and strives to share her world-class talents directly with her clients.

“I love the people of Vietnam and am happy to provide my beauty services locally in the country that I have known my entire life,” Tram said.

In the Miss Tram Natural Beauty Center, she provides natural beauty treatments to her clients.

And only the highest standards are accepted. Her staff is highly trained and come from locations across the globe, including the United States, Korea, Japan, and Germany and all products used in the center adhere to U.S. and European standards.

“We only hire the best and use products that meet the highest standards in the world,” Tram said.

But even with the best in the business employed in her luxurious beauty center, she directly works with her staff and clients to offer a variety of treatments that highlight the beauty of each and every client.

She offers skin care services, that incorporate a trade secret acne treatment while combining the best of western and eastern practices.

“Without the need for surgical intervention our techniques can rejuvenate skin and create a natural youthful look,” Tram said.

She is also an expert in permanent makeup, cosmetic tattooing, and microblading technology.

“For those that are looking for something more than rejuvenation we can offer a variety of services that will create a long-lasting beauty enhancement,” Tram said. “We can accommodate any desired look, from simple laser hair removal to permanent solutions. No matter your desires we can help create the most beautiful you.”

But customers don’t have to just take her at her word, she has been highly honored throughout her years in the industry.

During her 21-year career, Tram has been recognized many times, including the honor of receiving several coveted awards like the Golden Hand PMU award, the excellence in teaching Asian Beauty award, the Master of Permanent Makeup and Cosmetic Tattooing award, and the Master of Microblading award.

“From day one I worked to be the best at what I do,” Tram said. “While helping others to be their most beautiful selves is rewarding on its own, I have been honored to have received several highly notable awards during my career.”

But even while being recognized both home and abroad for her techniques and services, Tram said she has never stopped learning and everyday finds a small way to be better.

“It would be easy to rest on my laurels and accomplishments and simply reap the rewards,” she said. “But instead, I work every day to find ways to better enhance the natural beauty of my clients."

For more information visit thammymisstram.vn or https://www.facebook.com/baotram.dong





