Breed & Co.'s 2nd Annual Cleanout Giveaway with Koncept Garage Moves Into The Kitchen

AUSTIN, Texas, May 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second year in a row, Breed & Co. Ace Hardware is partnering with Koncept Garage to help local homeowners cleanout their houses before Summer arrives. Through June 1st, homeowners in Westlake, Hyde Park and surrounding neighborhoods can receive two cleanouts by professional organizers for the price of one.



This year’s giveaway is a free pantry cleanout with the purchase of a garage cleanout.

“We’ve worked closely with Koncept Garage for over a year now and it has been fun to help them grow. With dedicated B2B representatives in all our stores now, it is even easier to support them,” says Scott Risner, Breed & Co. Ace Hardware’s Director of Business Development.

Last year’s Messy Garage Contest attracted hundreds of participants and provided one lucky winner with a $2,500 cleanout free of charge. This year, the focus shifts inside the home and the number of winners is uncapped.

“Many of our clients ask if we can organize other rooms in addition to their garage - the answer is, yes. Our name may say ‘garage’, but our professional organizers are masterful with pantries, closets, and laundry rooms,” adds Jeff Julia, Founder of Koncept Garage. “We also serve commercial clients as well.”

Breed & Co.’s focus on both hardware and kitchen supplies makes the promotion an obvious choice, but how does the garage factor into the promotion?

“If the pantry is overflowing, where does the overflow go?” asks Jeff. “The garage.”

“We want to reverse this cycle to make both the kitchen and garage functional for the whole family to enjoy.”

Fueled by the pandemic, both Koncept Garage and Breed & Co. Ace Hardware have experienced explosive growth over the past year. So far in 2021, demand for both companies’ products and services shows no signs of slowing down.

“Traditionally, the demand for our garage cleanouts was more seasonal. Now, every week people are reaching out with ideas to gift our services to their family members, like Valentine’s Day organizing jobs and Mother’s Day garage cleanouts. This is way beyond the standard holiday gestures, but it makes our jobs more fun and the surprise reactions even better,” adds Jeff.

With Memorial Day fast approaching and Father’s Day coming up next month, the summer looks busy for both Scott and Jeff.

To learn more about the promotion or to enter your kitchen pantry for a cleanout, visit the Westlake Hills or 29th Street Breed & Co. Ace Hardware stores. Visit Koncept Garage’s website directly to schedule your free consultation before June 1, 2021 and be automatically entered.

About Koncept Garage

Stop sacrificing your Saturdays fighting with your garage. Koncept Garage offers concierge cleanout and buildout services - open your garage door and they’ll handle the rest. In under one hour of your time, their team of professional organizers and technical craftsman will transform your messy garage into an amazing garage, reconnecting your whole family to what they love most.

Contact Information:

Koncept Garage

Jeff Julia, Founder

jeff@konceptgarage.com