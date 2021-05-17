Number of Shares in eQ Plc has Increased through Subscription with Stock Options

English Finnish

eQ Plc Total Number of Voting Rights and Capital



17 May 2021, at 8.30 a.m.

A total number of 715,000 new shares in eQ Plc have been subscribed for with stock options of eQ Plc’s option scheme 2015. The entire subscription price of EUR 1,279,850 will be credited to the reserve for invested non-restricted equity. This means that eQ Plc's share capital remains unchanged. The total number of shares after the subscription is 39,632,198.



The corresponding increase in the number of eQ Plc's shares has been entered into the Finnish trade register today on 17 May 2021, as of which date the new shares will establish shareholder rights. The shares will be traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd together with the old shares as of 18 May 2021.

The share subscription period with the 2015 stock options ended on 1 April 2021, and all stock options under the option scheme 2015 have now been exercised.

Helsinki, 17 May 2021

eQ Plc

Board of Directors

Additional information: Antti Lyytikäinen, CFO, tel. +358 9 6817 8741

