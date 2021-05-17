The share repurchase programme runs as from 28 January 2021 and up to and including 30 September 2021. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 750 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 2/2021 of 28 January 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|1,121,801
|273.87
|307,233,238
|10 May 2021
|14,242
|311.69
|4,439,105
|11 May 2021
|14,050
|306.20
|4,302,176
|12 May 2021
|14,250
|307.92
|4,387,884
|Accumulated under the programme
|1,164,343
|275.14
|320,362,403
With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 1,164,343 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 1.60% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Attachment